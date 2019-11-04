Search

Advanced search

More work to make NDR roundabouts safer as council admits lessons must be learned

04 November, 2019 - 17:00
The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR is one of three where more improvements will be made. Picture: Neil Didsbury

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR is one of three where more improvements will be made. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

More work will be done to make roundabouts on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road safer, as council bosses conceded a string of lessons must be learned from the scheme.

The NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The budget for the 12.5 mile road, also known as the Broadland Northway, spiralled from the £148.5m estimated in 2013 to £205m.

And council bosses have outlined numerous lessons to be learned from the way the contract was awarded and managed.

Also, a safety audit has shown that the accident rate on the road is high, although the severity of the crashes is low.

Norfolk County Council has already spent £130,000 to make improvements to roundabouts, but will soon make more changes.

Norfolk county councillor Martin Wilby. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.Norfolk county councillor Martin Wilby. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Temporary screening, to reduce dazzling, will be put up on the Wroxham Road roundabout and extra chevrons will be added on the approach to that and the North Walsham Road roundabout.

Changes will also be made at the airport roundabout to slow down drivers.

The cost of work and when it will be done, is yet to be revealed.

With the council having awarded a contract for the Great Yarmouth Third River Crossing, they say lessons have been learned from the NDR contract.

The council acknowledges the nature of the contract it had with Balfour Beatty meant the council the costs of design changes during the course of construction.

But Martin Wilby, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said that sort of contract had been the right approach at the time.

You may also want to watch:

He said, even though it had come in over budget, the road was worth it.

He said: "It's absolutely worth it. The benefits of the road are being seen already - cutting congestion, improving access for business and helping the tourism industry.

"We have already put some safety measures in and I'm sure the new recommendations we are going to put in place as soon as possible will improve it further."

But Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group and chairman of the scrutiny committee which will consider the reports later this month, said: "There is still no explanation why the NDR was allowed to go so far over budget, why it was not noticed until too late, what monitoring systems failed or were absent, and why no politician is taking responsibility."

NDR Crash Statistics

In the 12 months after the full opening of the NDR in April 2018, there were 28 accidents in which people were hurt on the road, a safety audit found.

Two were serious and 26 were slight injuries - but council bosses acknowledge that the accident rate is high for a modern dual carriageway.

However, they say that is "misleading" as most dual carriageways do not have so many roundabouts in such a short stretch of road and the actual severity of accidents is low.

Three quarters of the accidents happened at four roundabouts. Five happened at the airport roundabout (three were people overshooting in the dark and two were loss of control).

Five happened at the North Walsham Road roundabout, seven on the Wroxham Road roundabout and six at Salhouse Road roundabout.

While 10 happened in darkness, the council says it has no plans to put in lighting, given environmental considerations.

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman slapped as she leaves Sainsbury’s

A woman was assaulted outside Sainsbury's in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

A47 closed in two places following serious crashes involving five vehicles

Two sections of the A47 are closed this evening following serious crashes Photo: Simon Parkin

Growing concern over state of historic pub as search for landlord continues

The Ei owned Kings Head in Hethersett has been closed for four months. Photo: Archant

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Driver dies and man suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in separate crashes on A47

Police have confirmed that a crash on the A47 near Wisbech was fatal Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman slapped as she leaves Sainsbury’s

A woman was assaulted outside Sainsbury's in North Walsham. Picture: Google Maps

A47 closed in two places following serious crashes involving five vehicles

Two sections of the A47 are closed this evening following serious crashes Photo: Simon Parkin

Growing concern over state of historic pub as search for landlord continues

The Ei owned Kings Head in Hethersett has been closed for four months. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Culinary craze to be taken off restaurant’s menu

Head chef Iain McCarten who created his special crab doughnut. Pic: Archant

More work to make NDR roundabouts safer as council admits lessons must be learned

The North Walsham roundabout on the NDR is one of three where more improvements will be made. Picture: Neil Didsbury

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Witnesses with dash-cam footage of fatal A47 crash urged to call police

File picture of 'Police Slow' sign. Picture: Fenland Police

Strangers to open up two new coffee shops

Owners Alex Sargeant, left, and Will Maddocks, pictured when they launched their biodegradable coffee cups at Strangers. Pic: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists