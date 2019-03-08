Search

Nine weeks of roadworks set to start in town

PUBLISHED: 11:01 01 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 01 September 2019

Traffic at a standstill in Attleborough due to roadworks in Surrogate Street, Church Street, and Station Road. Picture: Denise Bradley

Nine weeks of roadworks are set to start in a Norfolk town tomorrow.

The latest part of the £4.5m Transport for Attleborough project will see nine weeks of work to improve the junction of High Street and Exchange Street, new pedestrian crossing points and the widening of Connaught Road to allow for two lanes of traffic.

And changes have been made to the planned work in an effort to minimise disruption.

During the work vehicles will be prevented from joining London Road from Connaught Road while resurfacing will be carried out over one weekend towards the end of October.

It follows a public consultation asking for feedback on the plans after the tone suffered congestion caused by earlier works.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "After feedback from local people and the county councillor we have carefully amended earlier plans which would have seen traffic lights installed at the junction.

"This also means the pedestrian crossing on the high street just south of the junction will remain in place."

