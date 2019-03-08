Months more roadworks are about to begin in Norwich street

Another £1.6m worth of roadworks will start in a major Norwich street next week, as part of ongoing improvements to help people cycle safely.

Map showing changes to be made to Earlham Road around West Pottergate.

The latest Transport for Norwich scheme will see 20mph limits introduced in part of Earlham Road and more than a dozen roads leading off it.

It will improve the green pedalway, which connects Bowthorpe to the Broadland Business Park.

The work will also see West Pottergate closed to traffic at one end and a new pedestrian and cycle crossing over Earlham Road close to the Black Horse pub.

And the Heigham Road junction with Earlham Road will be improved, to make it easier for cyclists to negotiate. The central filter lanes will be removed and the carriageway narrowed.

The work is being done after Norfolk County Council carried out a study of the area, looking into accident records and the quality of cycling facilities.

The section of Earlham Road, between its junction with Heigham Road and the outer ring road roundabout was identified as being in the most need of improvement.

It also ties in with the recent work to make the Earlham Fiveways roundabout safer.

From the start of the work on Monday (September 9), there will be two-way traffic lights in place on Earlham Road at the Heigham Road/West Pottergate junction.

Work there will also involve closures of side roads where they meet Earlham Road, but access will be maintained at all times with diversions directing traffic to use nearby roads.

From Monday until the end of October, Mill Hill Road, West Pottergate and Heigham Street will be closed at their junctions with Earlham Road.

And, from 7am on Friday, November 1 until 7pm on Sunday, November 3, Earlham Road will be shut completely at the Mill Hill Road/Heigham Road/West Pottergate junction.

Work may need to go on until 11pm on those dates.

More than £1m was awarded by the Department for Transport specifically for projects to improve safety for cyclists, and £560,000 from developer contributions.

It comes as connected work sees safety improvements made to the Earlham Road/Colman Road/Farrow Road roundabout.

That involves lane closures until November.