Next phase of £2.75m Norwich shake-up will see permanent Prince of Wales Road lane closure

Prince of Wales Road in Norwich is set for more roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The next phase of the £2.75m traffic shake-up in the Prince of Wales Road area is due to start next week, which will permanently reduce the number of lanes in two Norwich streets.

The Transport for Norwich scheme will see Prince of Wales Road reduced to a single lane near Eastbourne Place, opening back out to two lanes on the approach to Foundry Bridge.

That is to allow for a citybound cycleway to put in place, along with a wider footpath and a lengthened loading bay.

Rose Lane is also being reduced to a single lane from its junction with Prince Of Wales Road to its junction with Mountergate and Eastbourne Place. The lane opens back to two lanes after the junction.

A new on-carriageway cycle lane is being put in place in Rose Lane, between the junction with Prince of Wales Road and Mountergate.

Both lane closures will be in place permanently as part of the bigger scheme, which Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council say will improve traffic flow, plus pedestrian and cycle access in the area.

Work is due to start on Tuesday, April 23 and will continue until the end of July.

From Monday, April 29, St Faiths Lane will be permanently closed to motorised traffic and from Thursday, May 30, Eastbourne Place will be closed.

A new public space is being created at Eastbourne Place, with better landscaping and lighting. And, when it reopens, traffic flows will be reversed, allowing traffic from Mountergate to get onto Prince of Wales Road.

A new turning head is being created from Prince of Wales Road onto Rose Lane, to allow access to Mountergate.

And a new bus stop will be installed in Prince of Wales Road to replace the Riverside Road stop.

A Transport for Norwich spokesman said: “Improvements to this area of the city have been taking shape over the last six months, with much better facilities for pedestrians and cyclists being put in place.

“This phase of work around Mountergate is designed to improve journey times for all traffic by creating new, direct links with Prince of Wales Road, while also improving the look of the area with landscaping, wider pavements and further cycle lane connections. We'd like to thank all those affected for their patience as we continue with the project.”

The project has already seen King Street shut to traffic and changes made in Cattle Market Street and Rose Lane.