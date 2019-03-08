Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Next phase of £2.75m Norwich shake-up will see permanent Prince of Wales Road lane closure

PUBLISHED: 10:01 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 17 April 2019

Prince of Wales Road in Norwich is set for more roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Prince of Wales Road in Norwich is set for more roadworks. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The next phase of the £2.75m traffic shake-up in the Prince of Wales Road area is due to start next week, which will permanently reduce the number of lanes in two Norwich streets.

The Transport for Norwich scheme will see Prince of Wales Road reduced to a single lane near Eastbourne Place, opening back out to two lanes on the approach to Foundry Bridge.

That is to allow for a citybound cycleway to put in place, along with a wider footpath and a lengthened loading bay.

Rose Lane is also being reduced to a single lane from its junction with Prince Of Wales Road to its junction with Mountergate and Eastbourne Place. The lane opens back to two lanes after the junction.

A new on-carriageway cycle lane is being put in place in Rose Lane, between the junction with Prince of Wales Road and Mountergate.

Both lane closures will be in place permanently as part of the bigger scheme, which Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council say will improve traffic flow, plus pedestrian and cycle access in the area.

Work is due to start on Tuesday, April 23 and will continue until the end of July.

From Monday, April 29, St Faiths Lane will be permanently closed to motorised traffic and from Thursday, May 30, Eastbourne Place will be closed.

A new public space is being created at Eastbourne Place, with better landscaping and lighting. And, when it reopens, traffic flows will be reversed, allowing traffic from Mountergate to get onto Prince of Wales Road.

A new turning head is being created from Prince of Wales Road onto Rose Lane, to allow access to Mountergate.

And a new bus stop will be installed in Prince of Wales Road to replace the Riverside Road stop.

A Transport for Norwich spokesman said: “Improvements to this area of the city have been taking shape over the last six months, with much better facilities for pedestrians and cyclists being put in place.

“This phase of work around Mountergate is designed to improve journey times for all traffic by creating new, direct links with Prince of Wales Road, while also improving the look of the area with landscaping, wider pavements and further cycle lane connections. We'd like to thank all those affected for their patience as we continue with the project.”

The project has already seen King Street shut to traffic and changes made in Cattle Market Street and Rose Lane.

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Puppy breeders forced to leave dream home behind in bid to save their business

A pair of puppies bred at Blackberry Pups in Hilgay. Picture: Courtesy of Dawn Holland

‘Ill and disruptive’ rail passenger causes services to be altered

Greater Anglia services between Norwich and London Liverpool Street have been disrupted due to a passenger. Picture: ARCHANT

Documentary featuring double Suffolk murder airs on national TV

The police investigation into the murders of Peter and Sylvia Stuart in Weybread in 2016. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Police stop lorry transporting abnormal load without permit on Acle Straight

Norfolk police stopped a vehicle on the Acle Straight on Tuesday (April 16). The driver did not have the necessary paperwork for transporting a caravan.

Puppy breeders forced to leave dream home behind in bid to save their business

A pair of puppies bred at Blackberry Pups in Hilgay. Picture: Courtesy of Dawn Holland

Did William Shakepeare write those plays?

A Midsummer Night's Dream is set in Athens but it could just as well have been Thetford Forest... Picture: The Pantaloons

Hospice campaign off to a roaring start but more donations needed

Lady Bacon speaking at the launch of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal, John Innes Conference Centre, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists