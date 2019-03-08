Drivers to face diversions because of overnight Norwich city centre road closure

Rose Lane in Norwich will be closed for four nights, Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Drivers will face diversions during four nights of overnight closures of two roads in Norwich city centre, as a £2.75m scheme to make improvements for pedestrians and cyclists continues.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Diversions will be in place when Rose Lane shuts. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Diversions will be in place when Rose Lane shuts. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Transport for Norwich has been carrying out work in the Cattle Market Street and Rose Lane areas of the city since January.

Cattle Market Street was shut going downhill for three weeks in February and the next piece of work will see resurfacing work done in Rose Lane and Cattle Market Street.

It includes three nights of preparatory work and a fourth night to apply the top layer for the new surface along Rose Lane and Cattle Market Street.

It means Rose Lane will be shut overnight, starting on Thursday, April 4. On Thursday and Friday, it will be shut from 7pm to 6am and on Saturday and Sunday it will be shut from 5pm to 6am.

Council officers say pedestrians will still be able to get past, but traffic will need to be diverted. Traffic will still be able to get down Cattle Market Street and Prince of Wales Road during the work.

Some First bus services will be affected by the work.

A Transport for Norwich spokesman said: “Some of the work involved will be noisy but our contractor will make every effort to keep this to a minimum and will finish the noisiest work by 11pm.

“The resurfacing of this area had to be programmed to take place overnight due to the impact it would have on the wider network during the day when volumes of traffic are much higher.”

The work in the area includes the widening of footpaths and a new length of cycleway being put in.

That will provide a continuous cycle lane up Cattle Market Street, so riders no longer have to stop on the hill at the pedestrian crossing.

The scheme has previously seen the section of King Street between Prince of Wales Road pedestrianised.

Future work will see changes made in Mountergate. It includes work which will allow traffic leaving the Norwich City Council Rose Lane car park to turn right at the end of Mountergate.

And, last week, city and county councillors agreed a £1m scheme to revamp the area around Bank Plain, London Street and Opie Street.