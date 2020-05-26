Search

More of Norfolk’s recycling centres could soon reopen after coronavirus closure

PUBLISHED: 12:58 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 26 May 2020

People at Ketteringham Recycling Centre, which had already reopened. Other tips could follow suit this week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People at Ketteringham Recycling Centre, which had already reopened. Other tips could follow suit this week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

More of Norfolk’s recycling centres could be reopening by the end of this week, council officers have confirmed.

The county’s 20 tips were closed on March 25, when travel was limited to essential purposes to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Eight of the sites - Caister, Dereham, Hempton, King’s Lynn, Ketteringham, Mayton Wood, Mile Cross and Thetford - reopened on Monday, May 11 and the one in Sheringham followed at the end of last week.

Norfolk County Council said it is aiming to get more back up and running this week - with those which usually open seven days a week the ones they are keen to reopen.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “We are working to increase our network and expect to open more sites in the coming weeks.

“Initially we will be focussing our resources on the remaining sites which usually operate seven days a week. These are Heacham, Strumpshaw, Ashill, Morningthorpe and Worstead.

“It is important that we have adequate staffing available for each site and have carefully considered traffic management, site layout and our ability to run a safe and efficient service for both our staff and the public.

“Our aim is to get our network of 20 sites back up and running as soon as we can ensure this is possible. We hope to be able to add more sites to our network towards the end of the week.”

There have been long queues, on occasion, at some of the recycling centres. And, on May 12, police were called after a man blocked the entrance to Saddlebow Recycling Centre after he was told he could not take his van in.

Vans and vehicles with trailers have been able to make use of recycling centres since last Tuesday.

A council spokesman said: “The public have been very patient waiting to get onto our sites during busy periods, and supportive of the measures we have put in place to keep staff and customers safe.

“There have been a very small number of instances where our staff have not been treated with the respect they deserve in the workplace and we have called on the support of security staff at the site or on a couple of occasions, the police.

“We remain very grateful to the vast majority of visitors who have responded positively and helped keep the sites moving efficiently.”

