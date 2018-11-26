More information on western link revealed as consultation begins

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council Norfolk County Council

A consultation has today been launched on possible routes for the link to join the Norwich Northern Distributor Road to the A47.

The potential options for the Western Link. The thick purple line shows the route of the Baction gas pipes, while the yellow one shows the route of cables from the Hornsea Project Three wind farm. Pic: WSP/Norfolk County Council. The potential options for the Western Link. The thick purple line shows the route of the Baction gas pipes, while the yellow one shows the route of cables from the Hornsea Project Three wind farm. Pic: WSP/Norfolk County Council.

The potential routes for the so-called Western Link were recently unveiled by Norfolk County Council, with the costs ranging from £60m to £161m.

A 30ft high viaduct could be built over the River Wensum and its flood plains through some of the options, while two routes would need a second viaduct over the River Tud.

The NDR, also known as the Broadland Northway, ends at the A1065 Fakenham Road. At the planning stages a link to the A47 was ruled out, with the cost of finding a way to cross the Wensum Valley prohibitive.

People can now find out more about each of the options and give their opinions on them through the consultation. Norfolk County Council has provided further details on the options which have been published today. This includes information on environmental considerations and traffic modelling information – how each of the routes is likely to affect levels of traffic on other roads.

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee, speaks at the ceremony to mark the imminent opening of the full Broadland Northway (NDR). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee, speaks at the ceremony to mark the imminent opening of the full Broadland Northway (NDR). Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The majority of the new or improved roads would be built at or near ground level and also include improvements to the A1067 Fakenham Road. However, viaduct-style bridges over river flood plains are included in some of the options and an artist’s impression to give people an indication of how a viaduct over the River Wensum could look has also been made available.

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee, said: “We’ve been hearing for several years now that people want us to fill in what they see as the ‘missing link’ between the A47 and Broadland Northway. And the message from our consultation in the summer was clear – there are real problems with congestion and rat-running on smaller roads to the west of Norwich and the vast majority of people who responded were in favour of a new road connection. We’ve taken all this on board and we’ve come up with four potential options for a Norwich Western Link. Now we want to hear what you have to say about them, which will help us propose a preferred route next spring.”

For more information visit awww.norfolk.gov.uk/nwl any time until midnight on Friday, January 18.

Consultation events

People can also respond to the consultation in person, and ask any questions they may have.

All events run between 2pm and 8pm unless otherwise stated and people can drop in at any point.

• Ringland Village Hall - Wednesday, November 28.

• Drayton Village Hall - Monday, December 3.

• The Forum, Norwich - Tuesday, December 4, noon to 5pm.

• Hockering Village Hall - Wednesday, December 5.

• Easton Village Hall - Monday, December 10.

• Taverham Village Hall - Tuesday, December 11, noon to 6pm.

• Hall for All, Weston Longville - Wednesday, December 12.

• Salvation Army Church, Fakenham - Friday, December 14.

• Aylsham Town Hall - Tuesday, January 8.

• Diamond Jubilee Lodge, Hellesdon - Thursday, January 10.

• Great Witchingham Village Hall - Friday, January 11.

• The Costessey Centre - Monday, January 14.

• Dereham Memorial Hall - Tuesday, January 15.

• Honingham Village Hall - Wednesday, January 16.