More flats can be built on former print works

Plans to increase the number of flats on the former Witley Press site in Hunstanton from 16 to 18 have been given the go-ahead Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

More flats are set to be built on the site of a former print works despite objections.

Developers were last year given permission to demolish the former Witley Press on Church Street in Hunstanton and build 16 flats.

Now Waterfield Dudley Ltd, which is behind the scheme, has been given permission to increase the number to 18.

It came after a report to councillors dismissed concerns over the number of parking spaces and said the proposal would be “an efficient use of space and provide additional housing in the town”.

Architect Martin Wilson, speaking on behalf of the developers, said the changes would not be distinguishable from the scheme which had already been given permission, with changes contained within the building.

Some 18 parking spaces are included in the proposed development. Mr Wilson said this was a “relatively generous” allocation compared with similar schemes which have been allowed to go ahead in other towns.

Councillor Terry Parish said observations and objections from Hunstanton Town Council, which centred on parking, were correct. He added many of the flats would be “snapped up” as holiday homes.

The town council said the development had “potential” to bring 38 cars to an area where parking is already limited.

It added: “Church Street is an already congested road and any overspill into this residential area is not acceptable to the local residents.

“Public transport links are poor and therefore new residents will be using motor vehicles as preferred mode of transport.”

Carol Bower said parking was an issue in Hunstanton, which was built in the 19th Century without provision for cars, but the town needed more homes.

Vivien Spikings said the council could not stop properties being bought as second homes and there would always be parking problems in Hunstanton.

Concerns were also raised over whether High Street shops, which used the access to the site off Church Street to access their businesses, would be able to continue.

West Norfolk council’s planning committee voted 14 - 4 in favour of the amendment.