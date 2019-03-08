20mph speed limit to be introduced in more than 100 further Norwich streets
PUBLISHED: 13:21 22 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:21 22 March 2019
© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009
Speed limits of 20mph are about to be introduced on more than 100 further Norwich streets as the restriction roll-out in residential roads continues.
Council bosses have already brought in 20mph limits in the city centre, Earlham and part of the north of the city, but want to slow down more traffic, saying it will make streets safer and more pleasant for cyclists and pedestrians.
Consultation over the introduction of 20mph limits in hundreds of roads in the south and north of Norwich was carried out last year and the restrictions are being introduced.
The next areas where the limits will be put in place, in the next few weeks, are in the north of the city - in areas such as Catton and Fiddlewood.
Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council’s cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth, said: “We remain committed to the implementation of 20mph restrictions in all areas of the city.
“I’m pleased to say that in the coming weeks we will be implementing them in more areas.”
At a recent meeting at City Hall, former Green city councillor Lesley Grahame asked if the council would introduce 20mph limits in Thorpe Hamlet, near Lionwood Infant and Nursery School and Lionwood Junior School.
Mr Stonard said there was a possibility that such limits could be introduced there if funding is obtained to improve the green pedalway, which goes from Bowthorpe to Broadland Business Park and passes through Thorpe Hamlet.
The Department for Transport recently announced the Norwich area would benefit from £60m from its Transforming Cities pot of cash.
Mr Stonard said: “We are determined to explore every funding possibility to realise the vision of 20mph zones all over the city.”
The first 20mph zone in Norwich was introduced on the North Earlham estate in 1991 and similar limits followed in various areas in subsequent years.
But council bosses wanted to adopt a more uniform approach. So, in March 2017, the Norwich highways agency committee agreed a blanket policy for 20mph restrictions on all residential C and U class roads.
Which roads in the north of the city are about to get 20mph limits?
Acland Mews
Anmer Close
Anthony Drive
Ardney Rise
Arminghall Close
Audax Road
Baxter Court
Beaufort Close
Bentley Way
Bertie Road
Blackburn Road
Blackthorn Close
Blakes Court
Blickling Road
Boardman Close
Brickfield Close
Brightwell Road
Brockwell Court
Bryony Close
Bullard Road
Bussey Road
Carterford Drive
Catton View Court
Clabon First Close
Clabon Road
Clabon Second Close
Clabon Third Close
Constitution Hill
Copenhagen Way
Curtis Road
Dalrymple Way
Defiant Road
Denmark Opening
Denton Road
Dogwood Road
Douglas Close
Dowding Road
Edmund Bacon Court
Embry Crescent
Fiddlewood Road
Foster Road
Friendship Road
Gamecock Close
Gateley Gardens
George Pope Close
George Pope Road
George Winter Court
Gilman Road
Green Hills Road
Harmer Road
Harry Watson Court
Hartbee Road
Heyford Road
Hillmead
Hooper Lane
Hunter Road
Ives Road
Jewson Road
Layson Drive
Magpie Road
Mallory Road
Marauder Road
Middleton Close
Moorland Close
Oulton Road
Palmer Close
Palmer Road
Partridge Way
Pearcefield
Pembrey Close
Penn Grove
Pennyroyal
Plaford Road
Rosebay Close
Shipfield
Southerwood
Spencer Road
Spindle Road
Sprowston Road (part)
St Martins Close
St Martins Road (Part)
St Marys Road
Stirling Road
Sunderland Close
Tanager Close
Tansy Close
Taylors Lane
Templemere
Thomas Glover Court
Tillett Road East
Vicarage Road
Wall Road
Waterloo Park Avenue
Waterloo Park Close
Weston Road
White House Court
Whitethorne Close
Whitley Close
Windmill Court
Wingfield Road
Woodcock Close
Woodcock Road
Woodruff Close