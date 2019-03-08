20mph speed limit to be introduced in more than 100 further Norwich streets

Speed limits of 20mph will be introduced in more Norwich streets. Pic: Antony Kelly. © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009

Speed limits of 20mph are about to be introduced on more than 100 further Norwich streets as the restriction roll-out in residential roads continues.

Mike Stonard, Norwich city councillor. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Mike Stonard, Norwich city councillor. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Council bosses have already brought in 20mph limits in the city centre, Earlham and part of the north of the city, but want to slow down more traffic, saying it will make streets safer and more pleasant for cyclists and pedestrians.

Consultation over the introduction of 20mph limits in hundreds of roads in the south and north of Norwich was carried out last year and the restrictions are being introduced.

The next areas where the limits will be put in place, in the next few weeks, are in the north of the city - in areas such as Catton and Fiddlewood.

Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council’s cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth, said: “We remain committed to the implementation of 20mph restrictions in all areas of the city.

“I’m pleased to say that in the coming weeks we will be implementing them in more areas.”

At a recent meeting at City Hall, former Green city councillor Lesley Grahame asked if the council would introduce 20mph limits in Thorpe Hamlet, near Lionwood Infant and Nursery School and Lionwood Junior School.

Mr Stonard said there was a possibility that such limits could be introduced there if funding is obtained to improve the green pedalway, which goes from Bowthorpe to Broadland Business Park and passes through Thorpe Hamlet.

The Department for Transport recently announced the Norwich area would benefit from £60m from its Transforming Cities pot of cash.

Mr Stonard said: “We are determined to explore every funding possibility to realise the vision of 20mph zones all over the city.”

The first 20mph zone in Norwich was introduced on the North Earlham estate in 1991 and similar limits followed in various areas in subsequent years.

But council bosses wanted to adopt a more uniform approach. So, in March 2017, the Norwich highways agency committee agreed a blanket policy for 20mph restrictions on all residential C and U class roads.

Which roads in the north of the city are about to get 20mph limits?

