Modern apartment block planned to overlook Diss Mere

Artist impression of planned new apartments that would overlook Diss Mere. Picture: KD Architects/South Norfolk Council Archant

Occupants of new modern apartments would get a bird’s-eye over Diss Mere if plans to develop a plot of overgrown land sloping to the water’s edge are approved.

Plans have been submitted to South Norfolk Council to build two four-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom apartment tiered down the hillside over three floors on land to the rear of 22A St Nicholas Street.

Under the proposals an existing garage and two store buildings in a courtyard area to the rear of the Happy Palace Chinese restaurant would be demolished to make way for the development that would be a “modern contemporary” design finished largely in glass and metal.

The apartments and nine parking spaces would be at the top of the plot of sloping grassland leading down to the Mere that is next to the recently opened Mere wildlife garden and floating boardwalk.

In their submission the developers state: “We propose to erect the residential accommodation on the steepest section of the site, nearest to the courtyard, thus using the main slope for a tiered style of accommodation keeping overall height above courtyard level to a minimum yet giving a level access to the residential accommodation from the courtyard and car park.”

The site is next to a number of listed buildings notably 23 St Nicholas Street, known as Tudor House, a 15th-century timber-framed building famous for boasting a carved Dragon Post depicting the Annunciation and the Nativity.

The developers state they have scaled back plans for the building to be four storeys after consultations with Diss Town Council. “This was to ensure views from existing properties, several of which are listed, down to the Mere are retained and not interrupted,” they add.

The argue the design of the development would compliment the area, stating: “The contemporary elevations although a contrast to the existing traditional street fronting buildings, compliment the site and we feel will be a positive addition to the area, whilst retaining all the Mere side trees and habitants.

“We recognise this is an important site and wish to negotiate with South Norfolk Council to achieve the best possible development solution, respecting the importance to Diss Town Council’s revival of this part of the town.”

If given the go-ahead the development would be the second major overlooking Diss Mere with work on the town’s new Wetherspoon’s pub due to start in March.