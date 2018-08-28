Search

Advanced search

Modern apartment block planned to overlook Diss Mere

PUBLISHED: 15:13 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:13 17 December 2018

Artist impression of planned new apartments that would overlook Diss Mere. Picture: KD Architects/South Norfolk Council

Artist impression of planned new apartments that would overlook Diss Mere. Picture: KD Architects/South Norfolk Council

Archant

Occupants of new modern apartments would get a bird’s-eye over Diss Mere if plans to develop a plot of overgrown land sloping to the water’s edge are approved.

New apartments that would overlook Diss Mere would be built at thr top of land next to the Mere wildlife garden. Picture: Simon ParkinNew apartments that would overlook Diss Mere would be built at thr top of land next to the Mere wildlife garden. Picture: Simon Parkin

Plans have been submitted to South Norfolk Council to build two four-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom apartment tiered down the hillside over three floors on land to the rear of 22A St Nicholas Street.

Under the proposals an existing garage and two store buildings in a courtyard area to the rear of the Happy Palace Chinese restaurant would be demolished to make way for the development that would be a “modern contemporary” design finished largely in glass and metal.

Artist impression of planned new apartments that would overlook Diss Mere. Picture: KD Architects/South Norfolk CouncilArtist impression of planned new apartments that would overlook Diss Mere. Picture: KD Architects/South Norfolk Council

The apartments and nine parking spaces would be at the top of the plot of sloping grassland leading down to the Mere that is next to the recently opened Mere wildlife garden and floating boardwalk.

In their submission the developers state: “We propose to erect the residential accommodation on the steepest section of the site, nearest to the courtyard, thus using the main slope for a tiered style of accommodation keeping overall height above courtyard level to a minimum yet giving a level access to the residential accommodation from the courtyard and car park.”

Land at the edge of Diss Mere where apartments could be built, next to the Mere wildlife garden and boardwalk. Picture: Simon ParkinLand at the edge of Diss Mere where apartments could be built, next to the Mere wildlife garden and boardwalk. Picture: Simon Parkin

The site is next to a number of listed buildings notably 23 St Nicholas Street, known as Tudor House, a 15th-century timber-framed building famous for boasting a carved Dragon Post depicting the Annunciation and the Nativity.

The developers state they have scaled back plans for the building to be four storeys after consultations with Diss Town Council. “This was to ensure views from existing properties, several of which are listed, down to the Mere are retained and not interrupted,” they add.

Artist impression of planned new apartments in Diss seen from the courtyard of 22A St Nicholas Street. Picture: KD Architects/South Norfolk CouncilArtist impression of planned new apartments in Diss seen from the courtyard of 22A St Nicholas Street. Picture: KD Architects/South Norfolk Council

The argue the design of the development would compliment the area, stating: “The contemporary elevations although a contrast to the existing traditional street fronting buildings, compliment the site and we feel will be a positive addition to the area, whilst retaining all the Mere side trees and habitants.

“We recognise this is an important site and wish to negotiate with South Norfolk Council to achieve the best possible development solution, respecting the importance to Diss Town Council’s revival of this part of the town.”

If given the go-ahead the development would be the second major overlooking Diss Mere with work on the town’s new Wetherspoon’s pub due to start in March.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

Most Read

Call to back People’s Vote is voted down by Uttlesford councillors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman remains in critical condition following M11 smash

#includeImage($article, 225)

New climate change group makes campaign debut in town market

#includeImage($article, 225)

All-weather Christmas ice skating in Cambridgeshire

#includeImage($article, 225)

Winter Fayre raises record sum for town school

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Major development on ‘site from hell’ approved despite strong objections

Councillors meet today to decide whether hundreds of new homes can be built around South Wootton Picture: Archant

Parents slam Norfolk academy’s ‘unfair’ disco to reward high attendance

Wayland Academy Norfolk has been criticised by parents for organising a 'rewards disco' for pupils with high attendance through the autumn term. Picture: TEN Group
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists