Ministry of Defence denies sensitive military equipment left at Norfolk barn

PUBLISHED: 17:59 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:59 29 January 2019

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Crown Copyright

The Ministry of Defence has denied claims that sensitive military equipment has been left at a warehouse in north Norfolk.

Norman Lamb. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYNorman Lamb. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Times newspaper has reported that items stored at the former Used Equipment Surplus and Storage Ltd (UES&S) site was to be sold on the open market.

An MOD spokesperson said: “Following several site inspections, we have not found or been shown any sensitive equipment at this site.

“All our contractors follow strict security regulations when storing military equipment, and we have no reason to believe this has been breached.”

The former UES&S premises stored equipment on behalf of Leonardo, an Italian defence company, and its clients, which include the British Army and Royal Navy.

A Royal Air Force Typhoon of 17 Squadron flies over the North Sea. Radar jammers thought to have been fitted to the jets are part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Getty Images/iStockphotoA Royal Air Force Typhoon of 17 Squadron flies over the North Sea. Radar jammers thought to have been fitted to the jets are part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Last year, UES&S went into liquidation and the Times has reported, as a result, large quantities of military equipment now sits in the north Norfolk barn.

The newspaper states that parts from helicopter defence systems and a radio jammer for improvised explosive devices are among items due to be auctioned.

The MOD Police, DE&S Security Team, Defence Land Safety Regulator and Leonardo have all visited UES&S’s Norfolk site.

An MOD spokesman said they have also made several visits to Leonardo to understand its disposal processes, and have found that material is being disposed of safely and securely and in accordance with HMG policy.

File photo of two Precision Lightweight GPS Recievers. The Rockwell Collins equipment, which is considered outdated but is still in use by the US military, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: US GOVERNMENT/PUBLIC DOMAINFile photo of two Precision Lightweight GPS Recievers. The Rockwell Collins equipment, which is considered outdated but is still in use by the US military, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: US GOVERNMENT/PUBLIC DOMAIN

North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb is expected to raise the issue in the House of Commons.

Mr Lamb told the Times: “We need to know what conclusion they have reached as to whether Leonardo have breached regulations on the disposal of highly sensitive military components.”

Lord West of Spithead, a former head of the Royal Navy, has tabled a question in the House of Lords on Wednesday, January 30 to discuss concerns about the site.

Lord West, who has said that hostile countries or terrorists could take the equipment apart to learn how it works, wanted to know what the government was doing about it. He questioned whether UES&S had clearance to have been passed the equipment by Leonardo.

The entire contents of the warehouse are being put up for sale on February 6.

An open day for buyers has been held, with another scheduled.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Ministry of Defence denies sensitive military equipment left at Norfolk barn

