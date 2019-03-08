Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Mobile phone firms urged to move quicker to improve Norfolk signal coverage

PUBLISHED: 14:25 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 13 March 2019

A mobile phone survey found patchy 4G coverage in Norfolk. Byline: Sonya Duncan.

A mobile phone survey found patchy 4G coverage in Norfolk. Byline: Sonya Duncan.

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Mobile phone companies have been urged to work more rapidly with council bosses to improve signal coverage across Norfolk.

Geoff Connell, head of information management and technology at Norfolk County Council. Picture: Bethany WhymarkGeoff Connell, head of information management and technology at Norfolk County Council. Picture: Bethany Whymark

A map measuring mobile strength across the county, compiled by Norfolk County Council last year revealed the overall availability of 4G was 84pc.

A year on, and officers at County Hall say, although there has been progress with mobile phone operators to make improvements, they want it to be faster.

And Geoff Connell, head of informational management and technology at the county council, told county councillors a new map would need to be drawn up to figure which areas remain as ‘not spots’.

Speaking to the council’s digital innovation and efficiency committee, Mr Connell said there had been “varying degrees” of engagement with the main four mobile phone operators.

He said: “We have seen more from some operators than others. Vodafone have been very helpful with sharing data with us and showing how they use that data to improve coverage.

“They have also shown us their plans for how they intend to invest further in the county in the coming six months, which has been very positive.”

He said O2 had demonstrated a more limited extent of active support and EE were talking to the council about a number of sites where their equipment could be installed.

Mr Connell said: “We are not trying to embarrass the operators. We are trying to help them do better. I would have liked to have seen faster progress, but have seen progress and that’s looking positive.”

He said the council was offering to host mobile phone equipment on council properties and an important next step would be a fresh mapping exercise to establish where coverage is still not good enough.

The committee also heard how the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, recently announced the council would get £8m to upgrade more than 370 council sites with full fibre broadband.

And the council is also bidding, along with Suffolk County Council, for money from the New Anglia Local Enterprise.

Partnership for a LoRaWAN network - which anyone can use for free to send small packages of information over the internet without mobile or WiFi networks.

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

This is where new schools are set to be built across Norfolk

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, which is set to open in September 2019. It is one of several new schools planned for the county over the coming years to meet rising demand for places. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

Norwich Italian café owner to retire after 30 years in the business

Roberto Cimelli is hanging up his apron strings after more than 30 years service, Presto, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Bring the noise. Webber and Farke in joint City fan plea as club tee up major announcement

Norwich City fans have a huge part to play at Carrow Road against Hull City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Kerry Katona makes Norwich blunder on Celebs Go Dating with city bodybuilder

Aaron Chalmers Credit: E4

Most Read

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Woman ran off to dodge £450 bill for one night in luxury Norfolk hotel

Park Farm Country Hotel in Hethersett: Photo: Park Farm Country Hotel

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Car owners ‘livid’ after vandals carve obscene images of body parts onto bonnets

Mindless vandals have carved images of obscene body parts onto cars parked in King Street, Swaffham. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Two puppies found abandoned on beach

An aerial photograph of Kessingland looking towards Lowestoft Picture: Mike Page.

Kerry Katona makes Norwich blunder on Celebs Go Dating with city bodybuilder

Aaron Chalmers Credit: E4

Bring the noise. Webber and Farke in joint City fan plea as club tee up major announcement

Norwich City fans have a huge part to play at Carrow Road against Hull City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists