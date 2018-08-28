Search

Advanced search

Norfolk to get £13m boost to fix pot-holes on county’s roads

PUBLISHED: 11:39 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:39 09 November 2018

A pot hole on Jessopp Road in Norwich. Picture Archant.

A pot hole on Jessopp Road in Norwich. Picture Archant.

Archant Norfolk 2010

Pot-holes are to be filled in on Norfolk’s weathered roads, thanks to a £13m budget boost for the county.

Chancellor Philip Hammond announced in the budget that local authorities would share £420m for road maintenance.

And Norfolk County Council believes its share from that pot will be £13.3m.

Nick Tupper, assistant director for highways at County Hall, said: “We have not had our official letter yet, but the indications based on standard funding figures is that our share will be about £13.3m.

“We are already looking at what we can spend the money on.

“Clearly, we have had issues in the summer in the Fens.

“We can put more money into pot-holes, more money into the Fens and, but also repairs to the road network across the county.

“As soon as the letter and the money comes in, we will be getting on with it.”

Martin Wilby, chairman of the council’s environment, development and transport committee, said it was “very good news”.

Conservative councillor Bev Spratt said: “I think this is very welcome news. That’s a lot, a lot of money. We’ve got £13m extra coming in.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Tim East asked whether new ways of filling in pot-holes could be explored and officers said they would examine if new technologies were appropriate.

Meanwhile, Norfolk has been ranked fourth out of 28 similar councils in a national independent survey looking at how satisfied people are with highways and transport.

More than 3,000 Norfolk people were chosen at random, to rate a range of services.

The highest scores in Ipsos MORI’s National Highways and Transport Network Survey were for traffic levels and congestion and the condition of roads and footpaths.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk school sued for £150,000 by woman who tripped in car park

St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton is being suing for damages of up to £150,000. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘We must be doing something right’ - Village fish and chip shop in the running for national award

Entrance to Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Mother’s claim for compensation after son’s life-changing injuries in crash

Floral tributes at the scene of the crash on Dulls Lane, Ellingham, Norfolk. Photo: Nick Butcher

Norwich man pleads guilty to planting ‘unwanted kiss’ on cheek of city gaming worker

Nigel Futter. PIC: Peter Walsh

Updated Two women stabbed in Norwich

Police outside property on Riverside Road, Norwich

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Body found on Kessingland beach

Police investigation tape. Picture: Ian Burt

Brave passer-by rushed over to help man engulfed in flames outside hostel

Shazad Ali rushed over to help a Norfolk man who was engulfed in flames outside a homeless hostel. Photo: Shazad Ali

Norfolk school sued for £150,000 by woman who tripped in car park

St Mary’s Junior School in Long Stratton is being suing for damages of up to £150,000. Picture: Simon Parkin

Huge house on Norfolk coast could be demolished

This house could be demolished with eight homes set to be built on the site. Picture: Sowerbys

Norfolk school installs CCTV in children’s toilets

Parents have been outraged that CCTV has been set up in the pupils toilets at Acle Academy. Picture: Anonymous

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast