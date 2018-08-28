Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bid for £1m Norwich bus station revamp, new £1.5m roundabout and city bike share scheme lodged

PUBLISHED: 17:30 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:42 10 January 2019

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2015

Money for a £1m revamp of Norwich bus station, a new £1.5m roundabout and more cycle routes is being sought from a multi-million pound pot of government cash.

Martin Wilby,chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.Martin Wilby,chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Greater Norwich has been named as one of 12 cities which will go head to head for a slice of the government’s £1.2bn Transforming Cities fund.

Some £60m has been made available for the first wave of that funding and council bosses have revealed the Norwich projects they have asked for money for.

The biggest allocation being sought is £2.3m which would go towards the work in the Prince of Wales Road area.

Work has already started there, but later phases of the scheme are still unfunded.

Council bosses want £1.1m towards a £1.5m roundabout on Plumstead Road, between Dussindale Drive and Green Lane North. They say that is needed to serve two stalled development sites of 650 homes and employment land and would form part of a link road joining Norwich Airport industrial estate to Broadland Business Park.

And they are seeking just over £800,000 for just shy of £1m of improvements to Norwich bus station, including new toilets, improved waiting areas and voice-activate real-time information at bus stops.

Almost £1.8m has been asked for to pay for £2m of improvements to the blue and green pedalways in Hethersett and at St William’s Way in Thorpe St Andrew.

Council officers have also applied for £715,000 towards an £800,000 bicycle share scheme and just over £150,000 towards a car share scheme.

The second tranche of funding is likely to see a bid for money improve three key bus routes, which would connect Norwich International Airport to Broadland Business Park, Wymondham to Sprowston and Easton to Rackheath.

Smart ticketing, cleaner vehicles, real-time information, extra city centre bus stops and faster journey times could all be made possible if the government stumps up the cash.

Martin Wilby,chair of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee said: ““Schemes being put forward for phase one are designed to kick-start the benefits that the wider strategic proposals will bring, making how we travel into and around Norwich more efficient for everyone.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Most Read

Norwich City are NOT interested in William Remy

Reports Legia Warsaw defender William Remy is on his way to Norwich City are wide of the mark. Picture: PA

Norwich City transfer rumours: Ivo Pinto touted with Turkey move

Ivo Pinto has been touted with Turkey Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

Norwich City transfer rumours: Turkey international being tracked with promotion in mind

Yusuf Yazici, left, in action for Turkey Picture: Tim Goode/PA

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries owed six-figure sum by crisis club Bolton

Remi Matthews made four loan appearances for Bolton but is now back at Norwich Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Hoolahan set for West Brom contract talks ahead of Canaries clash

Norwich legend Wes Hoolahan started for West Brom in the FA Cup at the weekend and is set for contract talks ahaead of the Baggies clash with City Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

WATCH: Ex-chorus girl and pub owner’s memories of a teenage Olivia Colman

Former tap dancer and chorus line dancer, Marjorie Davies, who is soon to celebrate owning the King's Arms at Blakeney for 43 years, and remembers when actress Olivia Colman worked there when she was a student at Gresham's. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bid for £1m Norwich bus station revamp, new £1.5m roundabout and city bike share scheme lodged

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Widowed planning applicant ‘harassed’ about controversial scheme which led to threat of judicial review

Helen Palmer-Wright, second from left, pictured with her children and grandchildren. Photo: Helen Palmer-Wright
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists