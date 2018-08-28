Bid for £1m Norwich bus station revamp, new £1.5m roundabout and city bike share scheme lodged

Money for a £1m revamp of Norwich bus station, a new £1.5m roundabout and more cycle routes is being sought from a multi-million pound pot of government cash.

Greater Norwich has been named as one of 12 cities which will go head to head for a slice of the government’s £1.2bn Transforming Cities fund.

Some £60m has been made available for the first wave of that funding and council bosses have revealed the Norwich projects they have asked for money for.

The biggest allocation being sought is £2.3m which would go towards the work in the Prince of Wales Road area.

Work has already started there, but later phases of the scheme are still unfunded.

Council bosses want £1.1m towards a £1.5m roundabout on Plumstead Road, between Dussindale Drive and Green Lane North. They say that is needed to serve two stalled development sites of 650 homes and employment land and would form part of a link road joining Norwich Airport industrial estate to Broadland Business Park.

And they are seeking just over £800,000 for just shy of £1m of improvements to Norwich bus station, including new toilets, improved waiting areas and voice-activate real-time information at bus stops.

Almost £1.8m has been asked for to pay for £2m of improvements to the blue and green pedalways in Hethersett and at St William’s Way in Thorpe St Andrew.

Council officers have also applied for £715,000 towards an £800,000 bicycle share scheme and just over £150,000 towards a car share scheme.

The second tranche of funding is likely to see a bid for money improve three key bus routes, which would connect Norwich International Airport to Broadland Business Park, Wymondham to Sprowston and Easton to Rackheath.

Smart ticketing, cleaner vehicles, real-time information, extra city centre bus stops and faster journey times could all be made possible if the government stumps up the cash.

Martin Wilby,chair of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee said: ““Schemes being put forward for phase one are designed to kick-start the benefits that the wider strategic proposals will bring, making how we travel into and around Norwich more efficient for everyone.”