New playground and recycling equipment - who are this terms society fund receivers?

Sea Palling playground will benefit from the latest round of Big Society Fund grants from North Norfolk District Council. Pictures: David Bale Archant

Playgrounds, a village hall and a secondary school will benefit from the latest round of North Norfolk District Council's Big Society Fund grants.

The North Norfolk Big Society Fund launch. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY The North Norfolk Big Society Fund launch. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Sea Palling with Waxham Community Trust is getting £12,000 to refurbish the village playground, while Tatterset Parish Council will receive £7,338 for new play equipment in Blenheim Park. Cromer Academy is to receive £1,500 for recycling equipment, and £2,860 will go to the refurbishment of Upper Sheringham Village Hall.

Thursford Parish Council gets £150 to print a newsletter and other material. Council leader, Sarah Bütikofer, said of the funding scheme: "Supporting our communities in the provision of high quality facilities for our district's children and young people was just one of our manifesto commitments."

Cromer Academy. Picture: Google Cromer Academy. Picture: Google

Applications for the next round of grant can be made until August 12, visit www.northnorfolk.org/bsf or ring 01263 516248 for more.