New playground and recycling equipment - who are this terms society fund receivers?
PUBLISHED: 13:41 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:13 03 July 2019
Archant
Playgrounds, a village hall and a secondary school will benefit from the latest round of North Norfolk District Council's Big Society Fund grants.
Sea Palling with Waxham Community Trust is getting £12,000 to refurbish the village playground, while Tatterset Parish Council will receive £7,338 for new play equipment in Blenheim Park. Cromer Academy is to receive £1,500 for recycling equipment, and £2,860 will go to the refurbishment of Upper Sheringham Village Hall.
Thursford Parish Council gets £150 to print a newsletter and other material. Council leader, Sarah Bütikofer, said of the funding scheme: "Supporting our communities in the provision of high quality facilities for our district's children and young people was just one of our manifesto commitments."
Applications for the next round of grant can be made until August 12, visit www.northnorfolk.org/bsf or ring 01263 516248 for more.