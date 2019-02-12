‘She’s our responsibility’ - Norfolk MP says ISIS bride should be brought back to UK

George Freeman Mid Norfolk MP has tweeted his perspective on the Shamima Begum case.

Conservative politician George Freeman has said that the decision to revoke the UK citizenship of a woman who left London to join terror group ISIS was a mistake.

Shamima Begum left her home in East London to join the Islamic State group in Syria when she was 15 but now wants to return to the UK to raise her newborn son.

George Freeman, who has served as Mid Norfolk MP since 2010, responded to news earlier this week that the 19-year-old would be stripped of her UK citizenship with a Twitter post outlining his opposition to the move.

Mr Freeman said: “I’m afraid that for various reasons I think today’s decision to strip Miss Begum of her UK citizenship is a mistake and a dangerous precedent.

“She was born here, educated here and is our responsibility. We should defend our system and she should be brought back to face the UK courts.”

Miss Begum, who has now given birth, said that the decision to revoke her citizenship was “unjust” to her and her son.

“I don’t know what to say,” she told ITV News. “I am not that shocked but I am a bit shocked.

“It’s a bit upsetting and frustrating. I feel like it’s a bit unjust on me and my son.”

She went on to say she may try for citizenship in the Netherlands, where her husband is from.

Earlier this month hundreds of people from Norfolk signed an online petition to ban all ISIS members from returning to the UK.

The government have said that the Home Secretary can strip a person of their citizenship, but only “if the person would not be left stateless as a result.”