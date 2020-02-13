Norfolk MP George Freeman sacked

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman has been sacked by Boris Johnson. Picture: Keiron Tovell Keiron Tovell

George Freeman, the MP for Mid Norfolk, is "on his bike" after being sacked from his ministerial job by Boris Johnson.

Mr Freeman was one of the early victims of the prime minister's reshuffle losing his job as transport minister.

He tweeted: "On my bike. It's been a huge privilege to shape the new £FutureOfTransport Strategy at @transportgovuk w @grantshapps & brilliant DFT team, & help the PM make this an inspiring @OneNationCons Government of Renewal. Sad not to be part of it."

Julian Smith was the first casualty of reshuffle after being unceremoniously dumped from the Northern Ireland Office.

His departure comes just weeks after brokering the deal which restored the powersharing administration in Stormont.

Other senior ministers axed include Andrea Leadsom from her role as business secretary, Theresa Villiers from her post as environment secretary and Esther McVey, who attended cabinet as housing minister.

Geoffrey Cox lost his job as the senior law officer, saying: "I am now leaving the Government at the PM's request."