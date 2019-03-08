Norfolk MP George Freeman given government job

Mid-Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman has bagged a ministerial position in Boris Johnson's government.

Mr Freeman, who has been an MP in Norfolk for nine years, has been made a minister of state at the Department for Transport, under transport secretary Grant Shapps.

In a tweet Mr Freeman said he was "delighted, honoured and fired up" about the role and he wanted "to turbo charge an economy that is genuinely working to spread access to opportunity for all".

Mr Freeman was previously parliamentary under secretary in the department for business, innovation and skills between 2014 and 2016, and he held the same position for the department of health.

He will join other regional MPs Liz Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, Matt Hancock, MP for West Suffolk, Priti Patel, MP for Witham, and James Cleverly, MP for Braintree, in jobs in Mr Johnson's government.