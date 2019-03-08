Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk MP George Freeman given government job

PUBLISHED: 14:36 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 26 July 2019

Mid-Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Ian Burt

Mid-Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman has bagged a ministerial position in Boris Johnson's government.

Mr Freeman, who has been an MP in Norfolk for nine years, has been made a minister of state at the Department for Transport, under transport secretary Grant Shapps.

You may also want to watch:

In a tweet Mr Freeman said he was "delighted, honoured and fired up" about the role and he wanted "to turbo charge an economy that is genuinely working to spread access to opportunity for all".

Mr Freeman was previously parliamentary under secretary in the department for business, innovation and skills between 2014 and 2016, and he held the same position for the department of health.

He will join other regional MPs Liz Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, Matt Hancock, MP for West Suffolk, Priti Patel, MP for Witham, and James Cleverly, MP for Braintree, in jobs in Mr Johnson's government.

Most Read

WATCH Dramatic lightning and thunder as ‘intense’ storm hits Norfolk

Thunderstorm captured over Hellesdon. Photo: Lisa Jones

Homes still without power following thunderstorm

UK Power Networks was dealing with power outages around Norfolk following the thunderstorm on Thursday, July 25. Picture: UK Power Networks

Couple forced to close restaurant in historic Norwich building ‘with heavy hearts’

Jayne Raffles. Pic: Archant

Thunderstorm forces evacuation at Norwich comedy festival

Laugh in the Park in Chapelfield Gardens has been shut down due to an electrical storm. Photo: James Randle

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Teenager who died in woodland is named

Joseph Chapman was discovered in woodland on Beach Road, Wells. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Absolutely terrifying’ - collapsed power cable burns through back garden

A power cable collaped in Roger and Beccy Fitches' garden in the village of Ridlington. Picture: Neil Perry

Tesco and Morrisons in meltdown during heatwave

The appliances suffered a meltdown following the 35C heatwave. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Restaurant evacuated after fire at Riverside in Norwich

A fire has reportedly broken out in a restaurant in the Riverside complex in Norwich. Picture: James Randle

Running column: Fear of missing out has a lot to answer for, says Mark Armstrong

Runners taking part in the 10k Run Norwich event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes to ‘brave’ GP who campaigned for health services for three decades

Dr Richard Kell. PHOTO: Dr Annette Abbott
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists