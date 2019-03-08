Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norfolk MP tells prime minister Brexit negotiations have turned into ‘crisis and chaos’

PUBLISHED: 11:17 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 12 April 2019

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: IAN BURT.

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: IAN BURT.

Archant 2018

A Norfolk MP has dubbed the ongoing Brexit negotiations as “crisis and chaos” as he warned councillors risked being thrown off doorsteps during local election campaigning.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, Mid Norfolk Tory MP George Freeman challenged the prime minister Theresa May over the ongoing turmoil with Europe.

He said: “Does my right honourable friend agree with me, a former business minister, that this country’s businesses, on which we all rely, deserve better than this ongoing crisis and chaos, and need the certainty that could be delivered if every member of this house respected the referendum and a vote to leave in their constituency, and voted for it?”

He also had concern over local elections, to be held on May 2.

Last week Labour county councillor Colleen Walker, who has been campaigning in Great Yarmouth, where she hopes to win a borough council seat in Magdalen, said there was a lot of anger on the doorstep.

She said: “We have got some young members of the party and we’ve been saying to them not to go canvassing or delivering on their own and, if somebody throws a wobbly when they put a leaflet through the door, just to walk away and not engage.”

Mr Freeman asked the prime minister: “Could she also tell me what to tell voters on the doorsteps on May 2, when my hard-working local councillors risk being thrown out, after four years of really good work on our behalf, for something that they are not responsible for?

Mrs May said Mr Freeman was “absolutely right about the importance of our finding a way through in this House to deliver on Brexit and to ensure that we do so in an orderly way”.

She added: “He should tell voters on the doorsteps that this is a government who have been working, and who continue to work, to deliver Brexit. When it comes to the local council elections, I am sure that people will recognise that if they want good local services and lower council tax, there is only one way to vote and that is Conservative.”

Most Read

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Take a first look inside Norwich’s first zero-waste shop and cafe

Family and friends have been helping to get Re-Source ready for opening. Phaedra Parrish (left) and Ishtar Parrish (right) with their mother Cata (centre), at the new zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Police ‘shocked’ as motorist with three children in car tests positive for drugs on A47

Police said a driver who failed a drugs test had been behind the wheel with three small children in the car. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Do you recognise TV presenter Stephen Mulhern’s Norwich City supporting friend?

Stephen and a Delia Smith lookalike (C) ITV

Man assaulted on Prince of Wales Road

Police have cordoned off steps behind the Premier Inn after an assault overnight. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three places in Norfolk named among best to live in UK

Blakeney has been named one of the best places to live in the UK by The Sunday Times. Photo: Christopher Keeley

Man taken to hospital after crash on rural road

The crossroads junction of Mile Road and Hall Road near Bunwell where a crash occured between two cars. Picture: Adrian Cable

Former city hair salon could become Norfolk’s first Islamic cultural centre

Al Madinah Ltd is seeking permission to turn the Sandy Lane salon into a community facility to serve people living nearby in Old Lakenham. Photo: Google

Do you recognise TV presenter Stephen Mulhern’s Norwich City supporting friend?

Stephen and a Delia Smith lookalike (C) ITV

Cook wants Wigan to learn from ‘outstanding’ success of Norwich City

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke and Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook ahead of the Latics' 1-0 loss at Carrow Road in September Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists