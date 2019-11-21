Search

Advanced search

Election candidate tells of shock over alleged threat of shooting

PUBLISHED: 15:48 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:48 21 November 2019

A parliamentary candidate has spoken of his shock after alleging a man told him he would shoot him if he were successfully elected. Photo: Alex Broadway

A parliamentary candidate has spoken of his shock after alleging a man told him he would shoot him if he were successfully elected. Photo: Alex Broadway

Archant

A parliamentary candidate has spoken of his shock after alleging a man told him he would shoot him if he were successfully elected.

The Mid Norfolk seat at the general election is being contested by Steffan Aquarone (Liberal Democrats, left), Dr Adrian Heald (Labour, middle), George Freeman (Conservatives, right) and PJ O'Gorman (Independent). Picture: Alex Broadway/Supplied/ArchantThe Mid Norfolk seat at the general election is being contested by Steffan Aquarone (Liberal Democrats, left), Dr Adrian Heald (Labour, middle), George Freeman (Conservatives, right) and PJ O'Gorman (Independent). Picture: Alex Broadway/Supplied/Archant

Steffan Aquarone, Liberal Democrat candidate in Mid Norfolk, said he was campaigning in a village in his constituency when the incident occurred.

Norfolk Police confirmed Mr Aquarone had reported the incident to them but no formal complaint had been made.

It follows the launch of a police operation to protect candidates from abuse, after the 2016 murder of MP Jo Cox, including warnings not to canvass after dark.

Mr Aquarone said he was out knocking on doors and visiting businesses in the constituency, previously held by then-Conservative MP George Freeman on Wednesday, November 20.

He said the man "stopped what he was doing and stood up and looked at me and said 'Well, I think all politicians should be lined up and shot.'"

The candidate said: "I don't take aggressive behaviour seriously.

"I told him 'I don't agree with you but I have some sympathy with your frustrations and that's why I'm standing. I'm not actually one of them yet'."

And he alleged the man said in response: "'If you were I would shoot you'."

He added: "When he said that he was very serious looking, and I felt uncomfortable and left.

You may also want to watch:

"I was quite upset. It went from generally aggressive to personal.

"It's not a moral question, it's a criminal offence. It is shocking."

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: "We were in contact with the candidate but no formal complaint has been made."

Mr Aquarone said police had a "very clear policy for threats to politicians" but he had declined to pursue the matter further.

"The tragic murder of Jo Cox is the ultimate crime," he added.

"There is a slippery slope in what society accepts as okay.

"What I'd really like to do is give him a chance to apologise.

The man who spoke to Mr Aquarone, who did not want to give his name, said the conversation was a private matter.

"He just asked me my opinion of the situation," he said.

"I just said you're all messing this country up and I don't like what you're doing.

"He asked me a question and I gave him an answer."

Mr Aquarone is running against Mr Freeman (Cons), Adrian Heald (Lab) and PJ O'Gorman (Ind).

Most Read

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

A47 collisions causes long delays for rush hour traffic

There are queues on the east-bound A47 near Honingham due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Care home to close just six months after opening

Cawston Lodge care home is set to close after six months of opening. Picture: Archant

Train cancelled due to ‘unusually large passenger flow’

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled this morning. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Staff didn’t notice the big bruise’: Mother slams school’s response to attack on son

Thorpe St Andrew School and Sixth Form. Picture: Archant

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Election candidate tells of shock over alleged threat of shooting

A parliamentary candidate has spoken of his shock after alleging a man told him he would shoot him if he were successfully elected. Photo: Alex Broadway

New cinema gets go-ahead and aims to open in 2020

How one of the auditoriums at the new cinema could look. Pic: BCA Ltd/Whitworth.

Train cancelled due to ‘unusually large passenger flow’

A Greater Anglia train was cancelled this morning. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists