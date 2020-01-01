Labour branch suspend social media accounts after sharing quote from Nazi propaganda chief

A Norfolk branch of the Labour party has been slammed on social media after they posted a quote from a Natzi propaganda chief. Picture: Facebook Archant

A Norfolk branch of the Labour party has suspended its social media accounts after posting a quote from a Nazi propaganda chief.

The Mid Norfolk Labour Party has been criticised after sharing a quote from Joseph Goebbels, the head of propaganda, on its social media pages.

The quote, which was first published on Facebook on December 28, reads: "There was no point in seeking to convert intellectuals.

"For intellectuals would never be converted and would anyway always yield to the stronger, and this will always be "the man in the street."

"Arguments must therefore be crude, clear and forcible, and appeal to emotions and instincts, not the intellect.

"Truth was unimportant and entirely subordinate to tactics and psychology."

The quote was posted alongside the caption 'propaganda lessons from 1930s Germany that still work today.'

Since resurfacing, the quote has been liked and shared more than 200 times on social media with many people slamming the Labour Party.

Now, The Mid Norfolk Labour Party have suspended its Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts to review its approach to social media.

Euan Philipps, a member of the Labour Against Anti-semitism group, said: "Why are Mid Norfolk Labour Party sharing Joseph Goebbels memes? Why would anyone ever think that was a good idea?"

Another person said: "Your party is being investigated for antisemitism and you uncritically quote a Nazi."

In response to criticism, the Mid Norfolk Labour Party said: "On December 28, 2019 a post on our site used a direct quote from Joseph Goebbels in an attempt to raise awareness of how the far right undermines the truth to spread propaganda.

"We now acknowledge that this was inappropriate and have removed this post. You may still find reference to the post in other sites that we do not control.

"We wish to assure anyone who has seen this post or related comments of our absolute commitment to opposing antisemitism and apologise to anyone who has been upset or offended by our action.

"We also acknowledge that our systems for managing our social media content failed on this occasion and we are suspending further use of our public Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts until we can review our approach."

In February and July 2019, Labour issued information on investigations into complaints of anti-semitism against individuals, with around 350 members resigning, being expelled or receiving formal warnings. This accounts for 0.08pc of Labour's membership.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission also launched an investigation into allegations of anti-semitism in the Labour Party.