Chancellor Michael Gove visits Norfolk

Michael Gove and Boris Johnson during a Vote Leave EU referendum campaign. Picture PA PA Archive/PA Images

Cabinet minister Michael Gove is visiting businesses in Norfolk today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Royal Norfolk Show 2017, day one. Michael Gove at the show. Picture : ANTONY KELLY Royal Norfolk Show 2017, day one. Michael Gove at the show. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

He is in Hoveton to support North Norfolk's Conservative parliamentary candidate Duncan Baker's General Election campaign, and to focus on business and the local economy.

Also standing in north Norfolk are: Emma Corlett, of the Labour Party; Harry Gwynne of The Brexit Party and Karen Ward of the Liberal Democrats.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Gove will visit Oyster Yachts and then move on to NR12 Fitness to speak to new business owners who have said they are voting Conservative for the first time in a General Election.

Mr Gove was made the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster on July 24.

He has previously held jobs including Environment Secretary and Education Secretary, and was elected Conservative MP for Surrey Heath in 2005.