Noise to be controlled at town concert and toilet agreement drafted

Noise levels need to be controlled at a town’s open air music event to avoid disturbing nearby residents, it has been revealed.

Gig in the Park attracted hundreds of people to Diss Park last year, with an evening of performances from acclaimed nearby artists.

But at Diss Town Council’s facilities committee this week, it was revealed that concerns had been raised about noise levels and access to toilets.

Councillors said they had recently met with organiser Geoff Dixon to discuss the concerns. Council leader Julian Mason said that public toilets should be open next year and that music should finish earlier on, potentially stopping at 10pm on the Sunday.

The idea of turning the stage away from residential areas was suggested.

There was also a debate about whether the play park should be part of the event or be free for other people to access. Mr Mason said he was sympathetic with Mr Dixon’s request to keep the play park in the boundaries of the event area, as he had provided a number of children’s activities there. It would also prevent groups from participating without paying, he said.

Chairman Chris Liggett said that a bound contract with clear penalties should be made for next year.

It was also revealed at the meeting that much-needed renovation on Mere’s Mouth toilets will take place early next year.

The future of the loos have long been uncertain, after South Norfolk Council said it would handing control of the block over to Diss Town Council from April 1 2019.

However the town council proposed demolishing the site after a survey declared the foundations structurally unsound. This led to a resident’s petition to save the building.

At the meeting, it was said a draft management agreement between the district and town councils had been made regarding the handover.

The estimated starting date for renovation work on the building is in the new year, and the estimated finishing date is the end of March.

An update was also received on the spending of S106 money from the Longmeadow development to improve playgrounds. Councillor Liggett proposed giving Fair Green Neighbourhood Association the go ahead for repairs and improvements to Fair Green Play Area.