Search

Advanced search

Noise to be controlled at town concert and toilet agreement drafted

PUBLISHED: 09:51 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:51 16 November 2018

Caswell on stage at Diss Gig in the Park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Caswell on stage at Diss Gig in the Park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Noise levels need to be controlled at a town’s open air music event to avoid disturbing nearby residents, it has been revealed.

The public toilet block in Mere's Mouth. Picture:Sabrina JohnsonThe public toilet block in Mere's Mouth. Picture:Sabrina Johnson

Gig in the Park attracted hundreds of people to Diss Park last year, with an evening of performances from acclaimed nearby artists.

But at Diss Town Council’s facilities committee this week, it was revealed that concerns had been raised about noise levels and access to toilets.

Councillors said they had recently met with organiser Geoff Dixon to discuss the concerns. Council leader Julian Mason said that public toilets should be open next year and that music should finish earlier on, potentially stopping at 10pm on the Sunday.

The idea of turning the stage away from residential areas was suggested.

There was also a debate about whether the play park should be part of the event or be free for other people to access. Mr Mason said he was sympathetic with Mr Dixon’s request to keep the play park in the boundaries of the event area, as he had provided a number of children’s activities there. It would also prevent groups from participating without paying, he said.

Chairman Chris Liggett said that a bound contract with clear penalties should be made for next year.

It was also revealed at the meeting that much-needed renovation on Mere’s Mouth toilets will take place early next year.

The future of the loos have long been uncertain, after South Norfolk Council said it would handing control of the block over to Diss Town Council from April 1 2019.

However the town council proposed demolishing the site after a survey declared the foundations structurally unsound. This led to a resident’s petition to save the building.

At the meeting, it was said a draft management agreement between the district and town councils had been made regarding the handover.

The estimated starting date for renovation work on the building is in the new year, and the estimated finishing date is the end of March.

An update was also received on the spending of S106 money from the Longmeadow development to improve playgrounds. Councillor Liggett proposed giving Fair Green Neighbourhood Association the go ahead for repairs and improvements to Fair Green Play Area.

Most Read

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Video Thousands line the streets for Norwich for Christmas light switch on

Festive fun and entertainment for the crowds outside City Hall for the switch on of the 2018 Christmas Lights. Photo : Steve Adams

Video Trouble started at Hollywood Bowl on Riverside before Norwich double stabbing

The incident in Riverside Road in Norwich. Photo: Taz Ali

Man in his 70s punched in the face several times during road rage incident

A man in his 70s was assaulted after he got involved in an argument as he reversed from a driveway on Perebrown Avenue, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Streetview

Leonids meteor shower expected to be especially clear this year - here’s all you need to know

the Leonids meteor shower is due to light up the skies. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Did you know this grand house existed? See inside this secret home, for sale for £2.5 million

Hill House, Bramerton. Pic: www.sowerbys.com

‘Cruel, completely inaccurate and callous’ - family describe anguish as Hannah Witheridge troll jailed

Hannah Witheridge who was murdered in Koh Tao Picture: supplied

Video Cupcake and pie and mash stalls open at Norwich market as business booms

Nick Brewer at the Spanish Churros and Chorizo stall, in their former stall. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Puppy found starving and badly matted in Norfolk greenhouse now has her forever home

Jessie after she was washed and fed. Photo: supplied by RSPCA

Running column: Mark Armstrong is playing the long game in his road to Manchester

Mark Armstrong on a training run in Long Stratton. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

Show Job Lists
Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast