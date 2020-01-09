Search

Advanced search

Flats approved for Mercy nightclub to transform 'mucky' area of Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:48 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:48 09 January 2020

Plans to transform a Mercy nightclub into almost 50 homes and a cafe are set to go ahead. Photo: Estateducation

Plans to transform a Mercy nightclub into almost 50 homes and a cafe are set to go ahead. Photo: Estateducation

Archant

Plans to transform a prominent city nightclub into almost 50 homes and a cafe are set to go ahead after being hailed as the site's "return to former glory".

Plans to transform a Mercy nightclub into almost 50 homes and a cafe are set to go ahead. Photo: EstateducationPlans to transform a Mercy nightclub into almost 50 homes and a cafe are set to go ahead. Photo: Estateducation

The former Mercy nightclub is set for an overhaul after city councillors agreed to the development - known as Alexandra Mansions - saying it would transform the "mucky little corner".

The proposal would see 82 to 88 Prince of Wales Road made into 49 flats, with the new fifth and fourth floors styled as penthouse apartments.

And developer Estateeducation said the new homes will include a gym, cinema room, pool table room, storage and parking, along with shared office space and a ground floor coffee shop.

At a meeting of Norwich city council's planning committee, on Thursday, January 9, Nigel Utton, Green councillor for Thorpe Hamlet, told the committee: "I live, work and I am a councillor for this ward and I think this is a great improvement to what is now a mucky little corner.

"I hope they're going to do a great job."

READ MORE: Revealed: Future plans for former Mercy nightclub

But he said he had doubts about the efficacy of sound mitigation measures, which planning officer Robert Webb said would be in the new flats themselves, as opposed to adjacent nightclub venue Bished, which is currently closed.

You may also want to watch:

And Labour councillor Ian Stutely added: "I had some friends live there in the 1990s. There was an overlap [with the nightclub] when my friends lived there and the noise was incredible - it was a very short overlap."

However, Labour councillor Marion Maxwell told the committee: "It will bring back what Prince of Wales Road used to be when everyone lived together."

Liberal Democrat Judith Lubbock added: "The Prince of Wales Road may have a different reputation in years to come and this would be a great addition."

And Labour councillor Roger Ryan said: "This building will be a return to its former glory."

READ MORE: Company behind Mercy nightclub facing High Court date

But he added: "One reservation that only 10pc of the building is going to have low carbon energy. I think it could have a lot more."

And Paul Neale, Green Party councillor, said: "Property uses, and the nighttime economy down there, have been a plague on the city.

"It's nice to see a balance. In the past there's been far too many bars and nightclubs and takeaways."

The plans were unanimously agreed by the committee.

READ MORE: Loss of privacy and crime concerns in bid to turn Mercy nightclub into flats

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Demolition work set to begin to make way for major new hotel

Spitfire Road at its junction with Anson Road. Photo: Google

Man finds 2ft black hair in McDonald’s wrap

A hair was found in a wrap at a McDonald's branch in Tuckswood. Picture: Google/Paul Cruickshank

Boss reveals £4m makeover plan for historic hotel

General manager David Graham outside Dunston Hall which will see up to £4m invested to refurbish the rooms and restaurant. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘My heart’s not in it’: Owner puts Norwich cafe up for sale

John Cornwell (inset) has sold the Butterfly Cafe in Norwich. Pictures: John Cornwell

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Famous wrecked boat revealed by super-low tides

Part of what's left of the hull of the SS Fernebo on Cromer beach. Picture: ALAN TUTT

‘My heart’s not in it’: Owner puts Norwich cafe up for sale

John Cornwell (inset) has sold the Butterfly Cafe in Norwich. Pictures: John Cornwell

Mark Armstrong: Lessons from the Norfolk Cross Country Championships

Action from the start of senior race at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships. Picture: Mark Hewlett

Bundesliga ace set to sign for Canaries

Norwich City have been heavily linked with a January transfer move for Hertha Berlin and Slovakia's Ondrej Duda, seen here in action against England during Euro 2016 Picture: Nick Potts/PA

A11 to get new coffee shop and drive-thru

The proposed development site on the A11, Thetford bypass, for a new coffee shop restaurant and drive-thru. Photo: Google Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists