Flats approved for Mercy nightclub to transform 'mucky' area of Norwich

Plans to transform a Mercy nightclub into almost 50 homes and a cafe are set to go ahead. Photo: Estateducation Archant

Plans to transform a prominent city nightclub into almost 50 homes and a cafe are set to go ahead after being hailed as the site's "return to former glory".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Plans to transform a Mercy nightclub into almost 50 homes and a cafe are set to go ahead. Photo: Estateducation Plans to transform a Mercy nightclub into almost 50 homes and a cafe are set to go ahead. Photo: Estateducation

The former Mercy nightclub is set for an overhaul after city councillors agreed to the development - known as Alexandra Mansions - saying it would transform the "mucky little corner".

The proposal would see 82 to 88 Prince of Wales Road made into 49 flats, with the new fifth and fourth floors styled as penthouse apartments.

And developer Estateeducation said the new homes will include a gym, cinema room, pool table room, storage and parking, along with shared office space and a ground floor coffee shop.

At a meeting of Norwich city council's planning committee, on Thursday, January 9, Nigel Utton, Green councillor for Thorpe Hamlet, told the committee: "I live, work and I am a councillor for this ward and I think this is a great improvement to what is now a mucky little corner.

"I hope they're going to do a great job."

READ MORE: Revealed: Future plans for former Mercy nightclub

But he said he had doubts about the efficacy of sound mitigation measures, which planning officer Robert Webb said would be in the new flats themselves, as opposed to adjacent nightclub venue Bished, which is currently closed.

You may also want to watch:

And Labour councillor Ian Stutely added: "I had some friends live there in the 1990s. There was an overlap [with the nightclub] when my friends lived there and the noise was incredible - it was a very short overlap."

However, Labour councillor Marion Maxwell told the committee: "It will bring back what Prince of Wales Road used to be when everyone lived together."

Liberal Democrat Judith Lubbock added: "The Prince of Wales Road may have a different reputation in years to come and this would be a great addition."

And Labour councillor Roger Ryan said: "This building will be a return to its former glory."

READ MORE: Company behind Mercy nightclub facing High Court date

But he added: "One reservation that only 10pc of the building is going to have low carbon energy. I think it could have a lot more."

And Paul Neale, Green Party councillor, said: "Property uses, and the nighttime economy down there, have been a plague on the city.

"It's nice to see a balance. In the past there's been far too many bars and nightclubs and takeaways."

The plans were unanimously agreed by the committee.

READ MORE: Loss of privacy and crime concerns in bid to turn Mercy nightclub into flats