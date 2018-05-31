Warnings of 'dangerous particles' over proposals for incinerator

A "No Incinerator" on the Willows Business Park Sign near Saddlebow, formerly the proposed site of the King's Lynn Incinerator. Picture; Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2013

Plans to build an incinerator in Wisbech have raised fears of "medically dangerous particles" affecting Norfolk.

Developers of the proposed waste facility have contacted local authorities set to be affected by the scheme.

At a West Norfolk Council meeting held on Thursday, January 23, members were told the developers had been asked to present the plans before the development consent order process began.

But Green Party councillor Michael de Whalley said: "The county council say there is no incinerator on Norfolk soil but it will be only 800ft away further away."

He warned that "medically dangerous particles" would drift into the county, carried by "prevailing south-west winds... straight over the border into Norfolk, King's Lynn and beyond."

While Brian Long, leader of the councillor, said: "I'm sure we will all remember the battle that we went through to stop there being an incinerator in King's Lynn."

And cabinet member for development Richard Blunt said plans were undergoing a process of consultation.

He added it was "difficult to oppose [the plans] when we haven't seen the proposals".