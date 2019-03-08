Proposed new use for care home which closed suddenly last month revealed

Mead Lodge care home in Buxton is now closed. Picture: Mead House Archant

Plans to convert a former care home for dementia patients into a bed and breakfast have been lodged, just a month after the facility closed down.

Mead Lodge, in Buxton with Lamas, closed suddenly last month, following a scathing inspection result which saw a bed block put in place at the home.

Following this, the decision was made by the owners to close down the home, a move which was confirmed on August 14.

Now, less than two months later, a bid to revive the building as a bed and breakfast has been lodged with Broadland District Council.

Planning papers submitted with the application say: "Since Mead Lodge was closed, we have looked at how it could keep being a central point in the village and provide employment, support the local economy and tourism.

"As Mead Lodge has provided accommodation for many years, it can easily be updated to provide bed and breakfast facilities using the existing kitchen and dining facilities that were in place when it was a care home."

Meanwhile, a supporting statement submitted with the bid also give further insight into why the owners opted not to persevere with the business following the inspection from the Care Quality Commission.

It says: "The bed block meant Mead Lodge would not be allowed to accept any new or returning residents from the hospital until it had been re-inspected and a decision taken to lift the bed block. This would not happen for nine months time.

"As the nature of the care home is sadly that we have a constant turnover of residents, the home would statistically be empty within 12 weeks and after that would have no way of attracting new customers."

The statement added that difficulty recruiting and retaining staff had also proved challenging for the operator and that as a consequence it relied heavily on agency staff.

Should the change be given the all clear it would not see any changes made to the building itself, nor its access or parking provisions.

The application will be decided by Broadland District Council in due course.