'Underperforming' town shop to close

PUBLISHED: 11:05 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:20 04 February 2020

Staff working in McColl's, Aylsham were told of the news on January 27 that the store would cease trading just two months later. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Staff working in McColl's, Aylsham were told of the news on January 27 that the store would cease trading just two months later. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Archant

A Norfolk town's convenience store is set to close its doors due to "underperforming".

Staff working in McColl's, Aylsham were told of the news on January 27 that the store would cease trading just two months later. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Staff working in McColl's, Aylsham were told on January 27 that the store would cease trading just two months later.

A spokesperson for McColl's said: "Having explored all options, regretfully we have taken the difficult decision to cease trading at the McColl's store in Aylsham in Norfolk. The store's last day of trading will be Friday 27th March. We are saddened to no longer be operating the store and our priority has been to support all affected colleagues."

David Channell, 62, owner of Harvest Moon Gift Shop on Red Lion Street, said: "It will be a big loss for the town because it is a paper shop in a close-knit community, I use it almost everyday.

"The staff in there are like our friends, we are on first name terms with them all. I feel bad for the staff and the paper boys and girls, they're asking for somebody to buy the shop so they can keep their jobs."

The closure of McColls in Aylsham comes as the chain has closed 41 stores across the UK.

READ MORE: Town left without post office or banking as McColl's closure confirmed

