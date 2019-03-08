Search

Dozens of bungalows, flats and affordable housing included in revived Bartram Mowers scheme

PUBLISHED: 17:09 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 10 July 2019

The entrance to Bartram Mowers, Bluebell Road, where around 60 houses could be built. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Dozens of bungalows, apartments and a pavilion have been included in the next phase of a retirement housing complex on the edge of Norwich.

Judith Lubbock, Liberal Democrat city councillor for Eaton. Picture: Sonya DuncanJudith Lubbock, Liberal Democrat city councillor for Eaton. Picture: Sonya Duncan

McCarthy and Stone has revived the second phase of its plan for the Bartram Mowers site on Bluebell road in Eaton, having withdrawn a previous bid in January.

The firm, which has already been a number of retirement homes off Bluebell Road in Eaton, has lodged a new application with Norwich City Council seeking to build 32 bungalows and 22 apartments on the site.

The proposals replace the previously abandoned scheme for 41 retirement bungalows, which was withdrawn at the start of the year.

And a key change of the scheme will see 18 of the homes built provide affordable housing - where the previous application promised none.

The change has been welcomed by Judith Lubbock, Liberal Democrat city councillor for the Eaton ward, who said the lack of affordable homes was a major concern with the previous application.

She said: "New housing is always welcome in Norwich and particular of smaller houses to fit the needs of people looking to downsize.

"The affordable housing offered is around a third of the overall scheme, which is pleasing and it is a good use of the site."

Mrs Lubbock added that previously she had objected to homes being built on this particular part of the Wensum Valley, but with that battle lost she had to get behind the idea.

She added: "Eaton has a tremendous community feel about it as a whole and is a place people are keen to settle or retire in.

"Therefore I look forward to seeing a development which will hopefully help people find the most appropriate housing for their needs."

Planning papers for the scheme state the new homes would be specifically allocated to over 55s, which is in keeping with the site's allocation in the council's local plan.

It would see some of the existing buildings on the site demolished and a pavilion added for residents of the homes.

Land to the west of the site would also be made available as public open space.

Norwich City Council will consider the application in due course.

