Search

Advanced search

Farm could host guests in ‘log cabin hideaways’ at Premier Inn prices

PUBLISHED: 07:55 10 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:55 10 April 2020

Holidaymakers to the Norfolk countryside could be set to bed down in “cabin hideaways” on a slice of rural farmland. Pictured, plans for the site along Dereham Road. Photo: Frith Architects

Holidaymakers to the Norfolk countryside could be set to bed down in “cabin hideaways” on a slice of rural farmland. Pictured, plans for the site along Dereham Road. Photo: Frith Architects

Archant

Holidaymakers to the Norfolk countryside could be set to bed down in “cabin hideaways” on a slice of rural farmland.

Holidaymakers to the Norfolk countryside could be set to bed down in “cabin hideaways” on a slice of rural farmland. Pictured, plans for the site along Dereham Road. Photo: Frith ArchitectsHolidaymakers to the Norfolk countryside could be set to bed down in “cabin hideaways” on a slice of rural farmland. Pictured, plans for the site along Dereham Road. Photo: Frith Architects

Plans to install log cabin-style holiday cottages at a farm in Mattishall have been submitted to planners at Breckland Council.

And the landowner, Rob Nunn, said he hopes to fill a gap in the holiday rental market by offering “nice, clean, comfortable” accommodation for visitors to the county’s inland attractions.

Mr Nunn said: “We’ve got a massive lack of holiday property inland. The coast is a different story but if people are looking for somewhere to stay to do the Norfolk Broads and the city, here is quite a good location to see all sorts of areas. We think it’s quite a novel idea.”

He added: “We’re calling them cabin hideaways - it’s for people to stay via AirBnB or Booking.com for one night or more.

“We want to do two to three just to have a look and see how it goes, and if it’s popular.”

READ MORE: Council fends off criticism over siting of beach huts during coronavirus lockdown

And Mr Nunn, who said he had stayed in hotels across the county while working on building projects, stressed that the a night in the cabins would not come at a luxury price point.

“We’re keeping it on the budget side of costly,” he explained.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s more Premier Inn prices, with a nightly rate of around £65.

“We’re not trying to charge a lot of money - just providing a nice, comfortable, clean place to sleep.”

The design and access statement for the “cabin hideaways”, along Dereham Road, was put together by Ben Frith, from the planning firm Frith Architects.

It states that the project is to create “three small, self-contained timber holiday cabins”, made of a lightweight timber and having a “traditional log cabin aesthetic”.

READ MORE: Plans for new graveyard to be built at ‘peaceful, isolated’ Norfolk chapel

The properties would be two-bedroom, single storey units, hidden from view from the road.

The south-facing cabins would be north-east of an “existing two-storey house” on the outskirts of Mattishall, and close to a swimming pool.

Holidaymakers will access the site via the existing entrance to Dereham Road, and use the meadow to allow separation between the cabins and the house.

Mr Nunn added: “They are real timber log cabins, which will have underfloor heating, shower rooms, kitchenettes, TVs, Wifi, and linen - and totally private.

“They will be stained in our colours, dark green and black, making them feel part of the countryside and blending in.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

‘Never seen it so busy’ - Coastal path section closed by caravan park

The Norfolk Coastal Path at West Runton. A section of the path nearby was closed by Laburnum Caravan Park. Picture: Archant

A11 shut after lorry crashes through central reservation

Part of the A11 near Attleborough has been shut after a lorry crashed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Armed police block road amid ongoing incident

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Value retailer forced to close by crisis donates all stock to local non-profits

A discount retailer chain which was forced to close all 26 of its stores because of the coronavirus crisis is donating stock to non-profit groups. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Norfolk villagers scoop share of £240,000 postcode lottery prize

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier with a £60,000 cheque for one of the winners in Garboldisham. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Never seen it so busy’ - Coastal path section closed by caravan park

The Norfolk Coastal Path at West Runton. A section of the path nearby was closed by Laburnum Caravan Park. Picture: Archant

A11 shut after lorry crashes through central reservation

Part of the A11 near Attleborough has been shut after a lorry crashed. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Marketing director, 58, suspected to have died from coronavirus, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Win a family ticket to ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure with our creative competition

Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Housing boss rolls up sleeves to support cleaning programme

Broadland Housing Association chief executive Michael Newey sanitising at York Place in Dereham. Picture: Broadland Housing
Drive 24