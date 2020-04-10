Farm could host guests in ‘log cabin hideaways’ at Premier Inn prices

Plans to install log cabin-style holiday cottages at a farm in Mattishall have been submitted to planners at Breckland Council.

And the landowner, Rob Nunn, said he hopes to fill a gap in the holiday rental market by offering “nice, clean, comfortable” accommodation for visitors to the county’s inland attractions.

Mr Nunn said: “We’ve got a massive lack of holiday property inland. The coast is a different story but if people are looking for somewhere to stay to do the Norfolk Broads and the city, here is quite a good location to see all sorts of areas. We think it’s quite a novel idea.”

He added: “We’re calling them cabin hideaways - it’s for people to stay via AirBnB or Booking.com for one night or more.

“We want to do two to three just to have a look and see how it goes, and if it’s popular.”

And Mr Nunn, who said he had stayed in hotels across the county while working on building projects, stressed that the a night in the cabins would not come at a luxury price point.

“We’re keeping it on the budget side of costly,” he explained.

“It’s more Premier Inn prices, with a nightly rate of around £65.

“We’re not trying to charge a lot of money - just providing a nice, comfortable, clean place to sleep.”

The design and access statement for the “cabin hideaways”, along Dereham Road, was put together by Ben Frith, from the planning firm Frith Architects.

It states that the project is to create “three small, self-contained timber holiday cabins”, made of a lightweight timber and having a “traditional log cabin aesthetic”.

The properties would be two-bedroom, single storey units, hidden from view from the road.

The south-facing cabins would be north-east of an “existing two-storey house” on the outskirts of Mattishall, and close to a swimming pool.

Holidaymakers will access the site via the existing entrance to Dereham Road, and use the meadow to allow separation between the cabins and the house.

Mr Nunn added: “They are real timber log cabins, which will have underfloor heating, shower rooms, kitchenettes, TVs, Wifi, and linen - and totally private.

“They will be stained in our colours, dark green and black, making them feel part of the countryside and blending in.”