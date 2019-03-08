Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Which of Norfolk and Suffolk’s MPs do bookies think could replace Theresa May?

PUBLISHED: 11:11 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 28 March 2019

South West Norfolk Conservative MP Elizabeth Truss Photo: UK Parliament

South West Norfolk Conservative MP Elizabeth Truss Photo: UK Parliament

UK Parliament

Theresa May’s announcement to Conservative MPs that she is prepared to step down for the second phase of Brexit talks, should her EU withdrawal deal pass, has sparked speculation about who might replace her.

Matthew Hancock, West Suffolk MP. Photo: Sonya DuncanMatthew Hancock, West Suffolk MP. Photo: Sonya Duncan

The prime minister’s decision to tell the 1922 Committee that she “won’t stand in the way” of new leadership has prompted speculation over who will succeed her.

The likes of Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, David Lidington, Amber Rudd, Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid, Dominic Raab and Andrea Leadsom, are being mentioned as potential candidates who will make a play to take the helm of the Conservatives once Mrs May is gone.

While the bookmakers have environment secretary Mr Gove, former foreign secretary Mr Johnson and current foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt as their favourites, they are also offering odds on a number of MPs who represent Norfolk and Suffolk.

Health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matthew Hancock is the Norfolk and Suffolk MP with the best chance of succeeding the prime minister, say the bookmakers.

Mid Norfolk Conservative MP George Freeman Photo: Uk ParlimentMid Norfolk Conservative MP George Freeman Photo: Uk Parliment

Described by the Daily Mail as a “good outside bet”, odds of 16-1 are being offered on Mr Hancock by Ladbrokes and Coral, while William Hill have him at 10-1.

Elizabeth Truss, South West Norfolk MP and chief secretary to the treasury, is 66-1, according to Ladbrokes and Bet 365, although earlier this month she insisted she was not thinking about a leadership bid.

Odds of 100-1 are being offered by a number of bookmakers on Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman, a former policy advisor to Mrs May, replacing her as the Conservative leader.

Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis, chairman of the Conservatives, is a 100-1 shot, according to Coral and BetFred, while a number of bookmakers are offering the same odds on Norwich North MP Chloe Smith.

Great Yarmouth Conservative MP Brandon Lewis Photo: UK ParliamentGreat Yarmouth Conservative MP Brandon Lewis Photo: UK Parliament

Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, said, after Mrs May’s promise to resign if her deal goes through: “The great joy of the Tory Party is it has so many talented people in it. It’s like finding a fast bowler in Yorkshire. You just call and one appears.”

Mrs May did not name a date for her departure from 10 Downing Street, but her announcement sets the stage for a likely Conservative leadership election within the coming weeks or months.

Most Read

Norwich restaurant closes just days after permission granted to turn it into house

East Twenty Six bar and restaurant, Exchange Street, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Flights to Tuscany and Portugal added to Norwich Airport destinations

Newmarket Holidays has added flights to Lake Garda out of Norwich Airport.

What were the most viewed homes in Norfolk?

The most viewed house in Norfolk; Vale Green, Mile Cross, for sale for £150,000. Pic: www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

‘It could’ve been a lot worse’: Injured boy, 12, left in middle of road as motorist shouted abuse

Police are seeking witnesses after a cyclist was in collision with a car on the junction of Lansdowne Road and Stradbroke Road in Pakefield. The 12-year-old boy was on his way home from Pakefield High School on Monday afternoon (March 25) when he was knocked off his bicycle. Picture: Google Images

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Hike in parking fines at seaside beauty spot as summer restrictions kick in

A flurry of parking tickets has been issued in Winterton as summer restrictions kick in Picture: Archant

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Zero hygiene rating for A140 burger caravan

South Norfolk Council food hygiene inspectors found Snak Shak on A140 had serious failings and gave it a zero rating. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police surgeries to be held a week after stab attack in Norwich street

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Flights to Tuscany and Portugal added to Norwich Airport destinations

Newmarket Holidays has added flights to Lake Garda out of Norwich Airport.

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries and Premier League duo keen on Leyton Orient defender

Leyton Orient centre-back Dan Happe, right, has been linked with Norwich City Picture: Simon O'Connor

Lidl launches £1.50 fruit and veg box in all Norfolk stores

Lidl Too Good to Waste boxes Credit: Lidl
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists