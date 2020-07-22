Search

Dog-fouling incidents up by almost 800pc in Broadland

PUBLISHED: 07:02 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:24 22 July 2020

A sign asks dog owners to pick up after their pets. Picture: Chris Bishop

A sign asks dog owners to pick up after their pets. Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

A Norfolk council has said it is not worried about a 780pc increase in dog fouling.

Broadland Council released a report on how well it has performed across the year.

And it has revealed dog fouling has risen over the past 12 months, from five incidents in the first quarter to 44 incidents in the final section - an increase of 780pc.

In quarter two, there were 18 incidents of fouling, and in the third quarter, it was 16.

The report stated: “Public reports of dog fouling tend to follow a seasonal pattern.

“Whilst quarter four is commonly relatively high, the reduction compared to the previous year’s quarter four may reflect the implications of lockdown from March.”

The report also stated in quarter four of 2018-19, there were 59 dog fouling incidents.

It added: “Risk continues to remain low. Due to lockdown there may be a risk of irresponsible dog owners feeling less exposure and enforcement is reduced due to social distancing.

“Currently this doesn’t appear to be the case.”

