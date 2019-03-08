'Finish the job so we can party! - Lord mayor's rallying cry to Norwich City

Lord mayor Martin Schmierer holds a Norwich City scarf aloft in the council chamber. Picture: Courtesy of Martin Schmierer Martin Schmierer

The lord mayor of Norwich has made a rallying cry to the football club to cap off his mayoral year in style.

Congratulations and jubilations. Norwich City fans crowding the streets of Norwich to show there appreciation to their footballing heroes. The open top bus making its way along Red Lion Street celebrating the club's rise to the Premiership. Photo : Steve Adams *** Local Caption *** Premiership Parade for Norwich City Football Club Congratulations and jubilations. Norwich City fans crowding the streets of Norwich to show there appreciation to their footballing heroes. The open top bus making its way along Red Lion Street celebrating the club's rise to the Premiership. Photo : Steve Adams *** Local Caption *** Premiership Parade for Norwich City Football Club

Traditionally, when Norwich City have gained promotion to the Premier League, City Hall has hosted some form of civic celebration to mark the achievement.

And with the Canaries on the brink of promotion, lord mayor Martin Schmierer has urged Daniel Farke's boys to battle over the finish line so the city can celebrate in style.

Mr Schmierer, who is entering his final month as lord mayor, is a life-long City fan and said any civic celebration would be the perfect way to end his year.

He said: “I don't want to count my chickens and it is up to the boys to get the job done, but I would be absolutely delighted to be involved in any celebrations.

“It would of course be up to the football club to decide what they want to do by ways of celebration, but I would really hope the city council will get behind marking what has been the best season in a long time.”

When Nigel Worthington's Norwich City side claimed the Division One title in 2004, Mr Schmierer was among the thousands of fans to line the streets as Adam Drury lifted the trophy on the balcony of City Hall.

Mr Schmierer added: “I remember it well and still have the Evening News poster from that day on my bedroom wall. There were thousands of people celebrating and it is these events are always such fantastic occasions that mean so much to the city and the local economy.

“If City finish the job I would absolutely love to be involved - it would be the pinnacle of what has been a real privilege for me, serving the city as lord mayor.”

Like many of Norwich City's playing and coaching staff, Mr Schmierer has family roots in Germany, which he said adds to his enjoyment of the team's success.

He said: “It is quite strange, hearing Carrow Road singing about all the Germans. When I was growing up I would occasionally get teased for how my surname sounds, so now it's nice to see everybody embracing our German contingent.”