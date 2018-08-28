Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Pub chain’s latest bid to build hotel and retail units is refused

PUBLISHED: 16:26 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 30 January 2019

The Thatchers Needle in Diss. Picture: Marc Betts

The Thatchers Needle in Diss. Picture: Marc Betts

Archant

A major pub chain has been knocked back in its latest attempt to develop land around one of its Norfolk locations.

Christopher Kemp, Conservative candidate for CringlefordChristopher Kemp, Conservative candidate for Cringleford

Marston’s, which owns the Thatchers Needle pub in Diss, has long held the ambition to make use of land surrounding the pub on Park Road, with plans for a 27-bedroom hotel and retail units making up the latest proposals.

The chain had previously missed out on a similar scheme, which was rejected by South Norfolk Council and then also lost at appeal.

Now, its latest bid has also failed, after members of South Norfolk Council’s planning committee voted with the recommendation of officers to refuse it.

The scheme would have seen a 27-bedroom hotel built on land next to the pub, along with six retail units and an extension to the site’s car park.

However, after concerns were raised about how the retail units could potentially drive business away from the town centre, it was refused.

Martin Robson, who was representing Marston’s at the meeting, said: “We have committed significant resources to working on this application, with the aim being to diversify what Diss has to offer.

“Our proposal was to help enhance the retail offering of Diss, not hinder it.”

However, Eric Taylor, of Diss Town Council, told the committee footfall in the town centre is as low as it had been since 2009, and this could further exacerbate this.

He said: “We believe it could draw people away from the high street, during a time we want to be improving it.”

Keith Kiddle, Conservative councillor for Diss, told the committee he felt the retail units were the only part of the plans he objected to and that were it just for a hotel there would not be an issue.

However, seven of the eight councillors sitting on the committee voted to refuse the plans, with one abstention.

Christopher Kemp, one of the voting members, said he felt the plans were “out of character with the surrounding area”.

Following the decision, Mr Robson declined to give comment or indicate whether Marston’s would again be seeking to appeal the council’s decision.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lowestoft man found guilty of murdering love rival

Steven Butcher has been found guilty of the murder of Scott Tarrant. Photo: Suffolk Police.

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Work begins on new 24-hour McDonald’s

Work has begun on a new McDonald's in Mill Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Mark White.

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists