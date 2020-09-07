Bridge on Marriott’s Way to shut for seven weeks for £70,000 repairs

The bridge on the Marriott's Way at Lenwade will be closed for repairs. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

People using the popular Marriott’s Way will need to take a diversion on part of the route, because a bridge needs to be shut for seven weeks for repairs.

An estimated £70,000 needs to be spent to fix the Wensum Bridge, which carries the trail over the River Wensum near Lenwade and Great Witchingham.

The work is needed to re-deck the bridge, which has been partially fenced off for months due to health and safety concerns over rotting timber.

The work is due to start on Monday, September 14.

Norfolk County Council says due to the narrow width of the bridge, the nature of the work the team will be carrying out and the need to provide a safe working area in accordance with social distancing measures, the bridge will have to be shut for the seven weeks of work.

While the bridge is closed a fully signed official diversion route for pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians will be in place.

Marriott’s Way is a 26-mile footpath and cycle route between Norwich and Aylsham.