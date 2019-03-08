Search

Advanced search

Market towns granted almost £400,000 investment to plan futures

PUBLISHED: 16:47 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 31 October 2019

Five Norfolk towns are set to see hundreds of thousands of pounds invested to plan their futures. Photo: Denise Bradley

Five Norfolk towns are set to see hundreds of thousands of pounds invested to plan their futures. Photo: Denise Bradley

©Archant Photographic 2008

Five Norfolk towns are set to see hundreds of thousands of pounds invested to plan their futures.

Councillors have approved a £392,000 spend to create town plans for the district's five market towns at a meeting of Breckland Council, including £196,000 from a pool of funding from business rates.

Members of the council heard the project would create visions for the futures of Attleborough, Dereham, Swaffham, Thetford and Watton, with work on the plans concluded by 2021.

You may also want to watch:

Bill Borrett, Conservative member for Upper Wensum, welcomed the investment, and said: "This is a substantial sum of money going to be spent in the communities in Breckland.

"I'm really pleased to see there is a proposal for money from the business rates pool to be available for Norfolk."

And Terry Jermy, Labour councillor for Thetford, said: "Other authorities that I sit on talk about cutting services.

"This is to Breckland's credit."

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Leisure centre to close today to make way for new £26m complex

'Altogether a better day!' front entrance to the Marina Centre in Yarmouth. Picture: Archant library

Is Boris Johnson set to switch to a safe Norfolk seat?

Whispers around Westminster suggest Boris Johnson could be parachuted into a safer seat before the election - could it be in Norfolk? Pic: PA

Revealed: The Norfolk schools which expelled the most pupils in 2017/18

King Edward VII Academy had one of the highest expulsion and suspension rates of Norfolk's schools in the 2017/18 academic year. Photo: Old Lennensians

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Most Read

‘I wake up and just cry’ - Disabled couple left homeless and living in car with three dogs

Ian and Frances Cooper are living in their car with their dogs Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

‘Everything must go’ - Debenhams store launches closing down sale

A new tenant is being sought for Debenhams in Market Gates which is closing in January Picture: Liz Coates

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Garden centre closing down after previous owner jailed

Aylsham Garden Centre is holding a closing down sale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘What type of person would do this?’ – Owner’s horror as horse dies after being carved open

Eighteen-year-old mare Sindy who had to be put down following an attack in a paddock in the Mendham area, near Harleston. Picture: Tracy Grantham-Feavearyear

Is Boris Johnson set to switch to a safe Norfolk seat?

Whispers around Westminster suggest Boris Johnson could be parachuted into a safer seat before the election - could it be in Norfolk? Pic: PA

Running column: The difference between the start line and the sideline has never felt more stark for Mark Armstrong

George Gay and Ben Spratling in the leading pack at the Trowse 10K. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

‘We’ll be the cheapest pub in town,’ pledges new landlord

Gary Haime, who has taken over the Lattice House in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

New food store to open at former pub site

How the new Central England Co-op food store in Pinewood Avenue, Lowestoft is progressing. Picture: Central England Co-op
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists