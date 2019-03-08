Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Fate of £26m revamp of Great Yarmouth Marina Centre to be sealed next month

PUBLISHED: 08:28 17 May 2019

An artist's impression of what the new centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture: GYBC

An artist's impression of what the new centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture: GYBC

Archant

The long-awaited fate of Great Yarmouth's Marina Centre is due to be settled at an extraordinary council meeting next month.

An inside view of the reception area being proposed for the new £26m leisure complex that will replace the Marina Centre Picture: GYBCAn inside view of the reception area being proposed for the new £26m leisure complex that will replace the Marina Centre Picture: GYBC

A major project to demolish and rebuild the leisure centre on the Yarmouth seafront is currently being explored by the borough council, in what could cost up to £26m.

The proposal has not been without its critics, with concerns raised about the loss of facilities while the centre is out of action, while financial difficulties around the closure have also held the scheme up.

However, next month, Great Yarmouth Borough Council is finally set to make its decision on whether to press ahead with the project, with an extraordinary meeting due to be held on Thursday, June 27.

It comes after the council received a petition signed by 1,600 people calling for a stop to the demolition - at least until a new facility has been completed.

You may also want to watch:

It was presented by Ernie Childs, owner of Great Yarmouth Potteries, who collected the signatures alongside his wife Karen.

Presenting the petition during a full council meeting, Mr Childs said: "The proposals for replacing the Marina Centre should be re-evaluated - they fall short of what we already have, do not provide value to the tax payer and will be a step backward for Great Yarmouth.

"If the council decides to demolish the existing Marina before erecting a new complex, what alternative and adequate swimming venues are available for residents and visitors within the borough? None."

Members of committee were given three options relating to the petition - to agree to its request, deny the request or to further investigate its options. They voted to follow the latter.

However, Graham Plant, Conservative deputy leader of the council, said: "For three years we have been looking at several options for location - some land we own, some we don't - and no other options have stacked up financially."

Labour councillor Bernard Williamson added that the building's current condition would require it to be closed down for health and safety reasons in the coming years if the project does not go ahead.

Most Read

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Representatives from councils and Tarmac celebrate the work starting on the new roundabout at the A140 Hempnall junction. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Girls Aloud star set to perform at free Norfolk festival

Girls Aloud during the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Berkeley Square in central London - the first annual award ceremony held by the women's magazine. Photo: Pa Images

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fed boiling water, missing family visits and restrained – teenager’s anorexia nightmare

Mellie Plummer. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 50s taken to hospital with ‘broken nose’ after violent robbery

Victoria Arcade shopping centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: David Hannant

Fed boiling water, missing family visits and restrained – teenager’s anorexia nightmare

Mellie Plummer. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

Former Para endurance swimmer drowned at sea

Lawrence Gibbs, 56, of Lowestoft, was found on a beach in Kessingland on November 9, 2018 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Running column: Mark Armstrong asks how do you combine running with other sports?

Mark Armstrong in action at the Colchester Half Marathon. Picture: Sussex Sport Photography
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists