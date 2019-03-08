Search

Advanced search

Man to appear in court following rooftop arrest

PUBLISHED: 10:37 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:37 29 October 2019

A 55-year-old man will appear in court today following an incident on Trafford Road Photo: Steve Adams

A 55-year-old man will appear in court today following an incident on Trafford Road Photo: Steve Adams

A man will appear in court today following a rooftop arrest near Norwich.

Carlo Schiavi, aged 55 and of Horns Lane in Norwich, was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning after being discovered on the roof of a home on Trafford Road in Lakenham, near Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

Schiavi was arrested some time later on suspicion of criminal damage and burglary.

He has since been charged with these offences and is due to appear in Norwich Magistrates court this morning, Tuesday, October 29.

The incident saw a heavy emergency service presence in the area, with police, firefighters and paramedics called to the scene at around 11.45pm on Sunday night.

Most Read

Ticks which can spread brain illness confirmed to be in Thetford Forest

Thetford Forest. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

‘It was carnage’ - Dramatic aftermath of river rescue of child

A young child had to be rescued from the water near the Rushcutter's Arms in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Villagers fear being ‘cut off’ as only bus service axed

The X6 Konectbus service between Norwich, Attleborough and Thetford is being cut. PHOTO: IAN BURT .

Car flips onto roof on Norfolk road

A car rolled on to its roof on Earsham Road near Bungay. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

Miracle no-one was killed by motorist who bullied drivers off road

Felix Rooney was sentenced to 14 months in prison and banned from driving for 25 months. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

‘It was carnage’ - Dramatic aftermath of river rescue of child

A young child had to be rescued from the water near the Rushcutter's Arms in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

What is the mystery spotlight over Norwich?

A general Norwich skyline shot. Picture: Kit Whitaker

New image shows how 300-flat student scheme in city centre will look

An artist's impression of how the Benedict's Gate development will look. Pic: Alumno.

Comment: Do Tettey comments show the signs of a strong dressing room?

Alex Tettey was critical of some of his team-mates in the aftermath of City's defeat to Manchester United. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists