Man to appear in court following rooftop arrest

A 55-year-old man will appear in court today following an incident on Trafford Road Photo: Steve Adams

A man will appear in court today following a rooftop arrest near Norwich.

Carlo Schiavi, aged 55 and of Horns Lane in Norwich, was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning after being discovered on the roof of a home on Trafford Road in Lakenham, near Norwich.

Schiavi was arrested some time later on suspicion of criminal damage and burglary.

He has since been charged with these offences and is due to appear in Norwich Magistrates court this morning, Tuesday, October 29.

The incident saw a heavy emergency service presence in the area, with police, firefighters and paramedics called to the scene at around 11.45pm on Sunday night.