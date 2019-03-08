Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

A man in his 20s who died in a head-on collision has been named.

Police closed the A1065 at South Raynham following a serious crash overnight Picture: Ian Burt Police closed the A1065 at South Raynham following a serious crash overnight Picture: Ian Burt

The victim of the crash, which happened on the A1065 near South Raynham just before 3.20am on Sunday, was Dorin Melnic.

Although police have not released details of his identity, he has been named locally and next-of-kin have been informed.

Mr Melnic was driving a silver Mazda when he was in a collision with a brown Range Rover on the west Norfolk road, between South Raynham and Weasenham St Peter.

Police, paramedics and three fire crews attended the scene, with firefighters extinguishing one of the vehicles, which had caught fire.

Two people travelling in the Range Rover were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn with serious injuries.

A police spokesman said the Mazda was travelling towards Fakenham at the time of the collision, while the Range Rover was being driven in the opposite direction, towards Swaffham.

The road was closed for seven hours while emergency services attended to the scene and carried out investigations.

It reopened at 10.36am.

Any witnesses to the collision, or drivers with dashcam footage are asked to contact Sgt Peter Howlett at the serious collision investigation team on 101, or email peter.howlett@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 47 of Sunday, September 8.

