New 'make your own' gin distillery could be coming to Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 16:06 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:06 07 November 2019

A gin distillery could be built in part of Number 7, King Street Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Have you ever wondered exactly what goes in to creating bottles of your favourite tipple?

Now gin drinkers in King's Lynn might be about to find out, as a make-your-own distillery could be set to open in the town.

Plans to convert a town centre office into a gin workshop and sales outlet have been put to the public for their thoughts.

The proposal, for a site in King Street, would see a former 15th century warehouse, currently in use as a professional services office, transformed into a workshop where people can brew their own bottles of the spirit - as well as a shop stocking locally made produce.

An application to change the site's use has been submitted on King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council's website, and the public have been invited to comment on the proposals.

A design and access statement for the project, published on the council planning portal, described the 390 square metre site as being "accessed via an arched opening" and bordering on residential and commercial properties.

And it described the Grade II* listed building, which is owned by Mr and Mrs Crown, as a "15th century warehouse, serving a main house, considerably altered since and converted for use as a health centre".

It continued: "The proposal involves the creation of a distillery with a practical workshop area for the public to make their own gin and a sales outlet for the associated products and local produce.

"The proposal involves minor internal changes. No additional work will occur to the external surface of the building and no structural work will take place."

However, the application for the project states that the number of employees will be halved, with two existing full-time employee positions currently employed at the site being reduced to one.

The project will also not require a special plant, ventilation or air conditioning.

Anyone wanting to comment on the plans can view the application online at www.west-norfolk.gov.uk, or at the council offices.

Comments should be submitted in writing by Thursday, December 5, to Geoff Hall, executive director of environment and planning at King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, King's Court, Chapel Street, King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1EX, quoting the application reference number 19/01887/LB.

