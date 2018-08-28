Major road to be reduced to one-way system and 20mph for six months

The A1075 in Thetford will be reduced to a one-way system and a 20mph zone for six months. Picture: Google Archant

One of a Norfolk town’s busiest roads will be reduced to only one direction for around six months to accommodate a new junction.

Drivers will be forced to adhere to a temporary one-way system and 20mph speed limit on the A1075 in Thetford from the A11 to Kilverstone Road.

Drivers wishing to join the A11 from central Thetford will be forced to take the A1066 Mundford Road through the town, which could put pressure on the A1066’s junction with the A11..

Shoppers will still be able to access Thetford Garden Centre and Tesco without having to travel through the town and around the A11.

Work on the junction is due to start on Monday, February 11, and is expected to be completed by late summer this year.

The work will see a new crossroads built, the existing road widened to allow for turning lanes and traffic lights, and aim to increase traffic capacity and safety for the planned Kingsfleet development in the north of the town, said a Norfolk County Council spokesman.