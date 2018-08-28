Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Major road to be reduced to one-way system and 20mph for six months

PUBLISHED: 16:00 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 08 February 2019

The A1075 in Thetford will be reduced to a one-way system and a 20mph zone for six months. Picture: Google

The A1075 in Thetford will be reduced to a one-way system and a 20mph zone for six months. Picture: Google

Archant

One of a Norfolk town’s busiest roads will be reduced to only one direction for around six months to accommodate a new junction.

Drivers will be forced to adhere to a temporary one-way system and 20mph speed limit on the A1075 in Thetford from the A11 to Kilverstone Road.

Drivers wishing to join the A11 from central Thetford will be forced to take the A1066 Mundford Road through the town, which could put pressure on the A1066’s junction with the A11..

Shoppers will still be able to access Thetford Garden Centre and Tesco without having to travel through the town and around the A11.

Work on the junction is due to start on Monday, February 11, and is expected to be completed by late summer this year.

The work will see a new crossroads built, the existing road widened to allow for turning lanes and traffic lights, and aim to increase traffic capacity and safety for the planned Kingsfleet development in the north of the town, said a Norfolk County Council spokesman.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

Police are trying to trace the driver of the car involved in a single-vehicle crash on the A47 near Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

Phil Cutter at the Murderers in Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

A busy Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth during the last few weeks of the summer holidays. Hollywood Cinema. August 2014. Picture: James Bass

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

The sawn-off shotgun found in the River Wensum. Picture: The Dippy Detectorists

Pictured: Moment UEA graduate turned cocaine dealer is arrested in Camden after three months on the run

Angela Davey was arrested in Camden by the Metropolitan Police after three months on the run. Picture: The Sun

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pictured: Moment UEA graduate turned cocaine dealer is arrested in Camden after three months on the run

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Village set to nearly double in size with new homes

Housing application have been submitted for approval to Breckland Council to build hundreds more homes in the village. Picture: Google Maps

Major road to be reduced to one-way system and 20mph for six months

The A1075 in Thetford will be reduced to a one-way system and a 20mph zone for six months. Picture: Google

Farke’s take on how City fans will greet Lambert and the return of former coach Gill

Daniel Farke respects the work of Paul Lambert from his time at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

History teacher turned cocaine dealer admits breaching bail after evading justice for three months

Angela Davey was arrested in Camden by the Metropolitan Police after three months on the run. Picture: The Sun

Linnets must shine against Diamonds – Culverhouse

Kings Lynn Town boss Ian Culverhouse Picture: Matthew Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists