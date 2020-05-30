Major road to close for three nights for resurfacing work

Bracondale in Norwich will be shut for three nights. Pic: Google Street View. Google Street View

One of the main roads in and out of Norwich will be shut for three nights so £50,000 of resurfacing work can be done.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The work, which Norfolk County Council describes as “essential”, will be done on Bracondale, starting at 7pm on Monday, June 1.

For three nights, subject to the weather, the road will be closed to all through traffic between the junctions of King Street and Martineau Lane.

The work will be carried out between 7pm and 6am each night, with the council saying that will minimise the disruption.

Fully signed, official, diversion routes will be in place while surfacing works are in progress, the council said.

And vehicle access to businesses and homes within the limits of the works will be maintained from one end of the closure at all times.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said: “The council would like to thank people for their patience while these works to replace the existing damaged road surface are carried out.”

You may also want to watch:

Monday, June 1, will also see the start of three months of work in the Thorpe St Andrew area.

The £900,000 scheme, to improve a cycle route and make it safer for people to cross Norwich’s ring road, had been due to start in March, but had been put on hold due to coronavirus restrictions.

The work, due to be completed in September, will include road closures in the St Williams Way and Thunder Lane area.

Norfolk County Council says that, as well as improving the green pedalway - which stretches from Broadland Business Park to Bowthorpe, for cyclists, the project will mean better surfaces and reduced vehicle speeds.

The work will include resurfacing of parts of St Williams Way, Thunder Lane and Laundry Lane and a new cycle lane.

Thor Loke will be closed at its junction with St Williams Way, from 7am on Monday, June 22 until 7pm on Friday, July 3.

And Thunder Lane (north and south) will shut at its junction with St Williams Way from 7am on Monday, July 13 until 7pm on Friday, September 4.

Further short-term closures will be needed when resurfacing takes place in August.

First Bus Service 24 will be diverted via Thor Loke and Laundry Lane during Thunder Lane’s closure.