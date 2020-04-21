Search

Advanced search

Major expansion at Crisp Maltings could see new silos and 50 homes built

PUBLISHED: 12:22 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:22 21 April 2020

Barley harvesting near Salhouse, Norfolk, for Crisp Maltings. Photo: Angela Sharpe/Crisp Maltings

Barley harvesting near Salhouse, Norfolk, for Crisp Maltings. Photo: Angela Sharpe/Crisp Maltings

Angela Sharpe Photography 2013

A Norfolk manufacturer is set for a major expansion after plans for 50 homes, a warehouse, new road access and increased production capacity were unveiled.

Crisp Maltings, in Great Ryburgh, hopes to expand its north Norfolk site and operations with 16 new silos at its headquarters near Fakenham.

The speciality malt grower and manufacturer submitted plans to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) for:

• A 60,000 sqft warehouse

• 15 3,000-tonne silos

• A new access road for HGVs

• A housing development of up to 50 homes and community facilities

• A further expansion of the maltings site.

READ MORE: Norfolk maltings invests £6.7m as craft beer bubble shows no sign of bursting

The application from the firm, which has a yearly overseas turnover of £80m, follows an unsuccessful bid by campaigners from the Ryburgh Village Action Group to halt the expansion via a legal battle in the Supreme Court.

The council gave Crisp Maltings planning permission in 2011, but fears plans would harm the River Wensum sparked the challenge.

You may also want to watch:

Objectors claimed the council had a duty to do an environmental impact assessment (EIA), and had planning permission reversed by the Court of Appeal.

READ MORE: Great Ryburgh villagers lose legal fight against Crisp Maltings

But in 2015, five Supreme Court judges unanimously overturned the Appeal Court’s ruling, which NNDC called “welcome news”.

The current application was submitted to the council in March.

Crisp Maltings chief executive David Thompson said: “The country needs manufacturing businesses that are profitable - and have a long-term future.

“Exports in particular will play a crucial role in getting the economy back on its feet, and Crisp has the opportunity to significantly increase its sales to craft brewers and distillers across the world.

READ MORE Norfolk’s £3.5m specialist malt plant is up and running, says Crisp Maltings boss

“Rather than submitting a series of piecemeal applications over time, we have given considerable thought to future requirements and are now able to lay all the plans on the table together.

“This provides transparency for planning authorities and for the community, and allows for informed discussion and meaningful engagement.

“At the same time as strengthening the company’s future, we are mindful both of neighbours and of the environment. We are doing all we can to create positive impacts and mitigate any negative impacts. For example, there is space for planting of native trees, hedgerows and wildflower banks to mitigate losses, and to create habitats for wildlife.

READ MORE: New boss at Crisp Malting Group aims to expand on a global legacy

“Many local residents expressed the need for new homes in the village: hence the plans for new housing.

“We very much hope that the commitment to invest in Crisp’s future – and to help increase its contribution to the economy in north Norfolk - will be widely welcomed, and we look forward to working with the community to make the most of the opportunities that the plans open up.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

When to watch for meteor shower with up to 100 shooting stars an hour

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

Revealed: The Norfolk hotspots for UK’s most destructive plant

A plant labelled by the Environment Agency as “indisputably the UK’s most aggressive, destructive and invasive plant” is expected to rapidly grow this month. Photos: PA / Environet

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Most Read

Norfolk hospital worker dies from coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has paid tribute to Christine Emerson, who worked as a healthcare assistant. The mother and grandmother died after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Senior ambulance trust manager dies after contracting coronavirus

East of England Ambulance Trust leading operations manager Barry England has died after contracting coronavirus. Photo: EEAST

‘I just want her back’ - Mum’s plea to help find missing daughter

Chelsie Dack, from Bradwell, was reported missing at 2am, yesterday morning. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Beavers return to Norfolk centuries after being hunted to extinction

A beaver is captured on a night-vision camera at Wild Ken Hill Picture: AW PR

What caused trail of flashing lights spotted over Norfolk?

Elon Musk's SpaceX satellites, also known as Starlink, captured in the Norfolk skies overnight on Sunday. Picture: Harry Groom

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus: How one fish and chip shop is coping with lockdown

How is Will's Plaice in East Runton coping with lockdown? Picture shows Will Watson. Pictures: Will's Plaice

WATCH: The moment dozens of deer cross A11

A herd of more than 30 deer were caught on camera crossing the A11 between Norwich and Wymondham. Picture: Steve Maddams

Tributes paid to Norwich woman after man charged with murder

Tracey Kidd. Picture supplied by Kidd family.

Sharp rise in care home coronavirus-related deaths in new figures

Doctors have hit out at a lack of coronavirus testing and personal protective equipment (PPE). Photo: Peter Steffen/dpa via AP

What will life be like on the other side of lockdown?

How will festivals and gigs be impacted by coronavirus? Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24