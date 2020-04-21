Major expansion at Crisp Maltings could see new silos and 50 homes built

Barley harvesting near Salhouse, Norfolk, for Crisp Maltings. Photo: Angela Sharpe/Crisp Maltings Angela Sharpe Photography 2013

A Norfolk manufacturer is set for a major expansion after plans for 50 homes, a warehouse, new road access and increased production capacity were unveiled.

Crisp Maltings, in Great Ryburgh, hopes to expand its north Norfolk site and operations with 16 new silos at its headquarters near Fakenham.

The speciality malt grower and manufacturer submitted plans to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) for:

• A 60,000 sqft warehouse

• 15 3,000-tonne silos

• A new access road for HGVs

• A housing development of up to 50 homes and community facilities

• A further expansion of the maltings site.

The application from the firm, which has a yearly overseas turnover of £80m, follows an unsuccessful bid by campaigners from the Ryburgh Village Action Group to halt the expansion via a legal battle in the Supreme Court.

The council gave Crisp Maltings planning permission in 2011, but fears plans would harm the River Wensum sparked the challenge.

Objectors claimed the council had a duty to do an environmental impact assessment (EIA), and had planning permission reversed by the Court of Appeal.

But in 2015, five Supreme Court judges unanimously overturned the Appeal Court’s ruling, which NNDC called “welcome news”.

The current application was submitted to the council in March.

Crisp Maltings chief executive David Thompson said: “The country needs manufacturing businesses that are profitable - and have a long-term future.

“Exports in particular will play a crucial role in getting the economy back on its feet, and Crisp has the opportunity to significantly increase its sales to craft brewers and distillers across the world.

“Rather than submitting a series of piecemeal applications over time, we have given considerable thought to future requirements and are now able to lay all the plans on the table together.

“This provides transparency for planning authorities and for the community, and allows for informed discussion and meaningful engagement.

“At the same time as strengthening the company’s future, we are mindful both of neighbours and of the environment. We are doing all we can to create positive impacts and mitigate any negative impacts. For example, there is space for planting of native trees, hedgerows and wildflower banks to mitigate losses, and to create habitats for wildlife.

“Many local residents expressed the need for new homes in the village: hence the plans for new housing.

“We very much hope that the commitment to invest in Crisp’s future – and to help increase its contribution to the economy in north Norfolk - will be widely welcomed, and we look forward to working with the community to make the most of the opportunities that the plans open up.”