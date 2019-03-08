Search

Advanced search

Council orders 'Notting Hill' landlord to replace windows - four years after fitting them

PUBLISHED: 16:24 18 September 2019

13 Magdalen Street, where sash windows have been replaced with PVCu encasing. Picture: Archant

13 Magdalen Street, where sash windows have been replaced with PVCu encasing. Picture: Archant

Archant

A landlord who replaced the sash windows of a listed building in Norwich has been ordered to change them back - despite claiming the job was done around four years ago.

Norwich City Council has taken enforcement action against Timothy Harber, of Earsham Properties Ltd, over the windows of 13 Magdalen Street in Norwich.

The property, which is home to Ahead in Style hairdressers and house of multiple occupancy upstairs, is one of a number of listed buildings along the street, meaning it is subject to conservation demands.

A while ago, Mr Harber removed a number of the building's original sash windows, replacing them with new PVC-u casement ones.

Due to the building's listing though, Norwich City Council has ordered Mr Harber to reverse the changes, which were made without planning permission, and re-install sash windows.

The notice was served in November 2018, but the landlord has since lodged an appeal against it with the Planning Inspectorate.

In papers submitted with the appeal. Mr Harber argued that as he believed the work had been carried out more than four years ago, they should be immune to enforcement action.

You may also want to watch:

He wrote: "The street and its facades look dirty and poor, windows and frontages look grim and need replacing but the costs of complying with conservation area wooden-only replacements make the cost excessive.

"To make matters worse, there are cases of PVC windows in other properties nearby so by enforcing this development the street will stay depressed when the damage is already done.

"I do believe that conservation is a good thing, but with regards to Magdalen Street, let's get priorities right.

"Let's encourage people to come in and open new businesses and form lovely modern 'Notting Hill' type areas."

City Hall, however, argues that the windows are out of character with the street and impact on the appearance of the property and the street scene.

Mr Harber and the city council have until Wednesday, October 23 to submit their full arguments to the Planning Inspectorate before a decision will be made if the windows must be replaced.

The appeal will be decided in due course.

MORE: Norwich hairdressers ordered to repaint after choosing wrong shade of grey

Most Read

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

‘I want to go out on a high’ - café to close its doors this month

Nick and Sharon Fawcett at Storm in a Teacup, which is closing, Elm Hill. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jack Whitehall announces Norwich tour date

Jack Whitehall is coming to Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: Supplied by Theatre Royal

Fire at Castle Mall restaurant

Fire crews at the scene of a blaze at the Bourgee restaurant in Castle Mall, Norwich. Picture Jessica Long.

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Woman raped in Norwich

The Old Library Wood park area at the Old Library Mews. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Council orders ‘Notting Hill’ landlord to replace windows - four years after fitting them

13 Magdalen Street, where sash windows have been replaced with PVCu encasing. Picture: Archant

Night-time flying warning as helicopters and planes take to skies for military exercise

An Apache attack helicopter Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Up to 50pc off during Intu Chapelfield’s student shopping night

Intu Chapelfield Credit: Archant

WATCH: American bomber forced to make emergency landing flies back to US after repairs

A B-52 had to make an emergency landing at RAF Mildenhall. Photo: Stewart Jack
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists