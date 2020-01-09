Flats agreed for city's 'post-industrial' area

Plans to transform a city centre car park into a block of flats have been approved, despite objectors raising fears over the "immediate effects" of air pollution.

An application by Huddersfield developer Modus Property Ltd, to build nine flats on a car park on Magdalen Street, was given outline planning permission in January last year.

And at a meeting of the city council's planning committee on Thursday, January 9, councillors agreed the full details of the scheme - which would see a mixture of one and two-bedroom properties built - could go ahead.

But at the meeting, Tony Clark, who lives in Norwich, told the committee the flats, which would be built behind 67-69 Magdalen Street, next to Roys Department Store, should not be built, due to concerns air quality was breaching pollution limits.

He said: "The latest information from Norwich City Council indicates that there are breaches of air pollution limits in the area of this development.

"The local situation is so bad that some form of mechanical ventilation will be required on the first six floors of the residential blocks of the proposed Anglia Square development less than 100 metres to the west. There will be no habitation on the ground floor."

He added: "Poor air quality affects everyone.

"It can have long-term impacts on all and immediate effects on vulnerable people, with a disproportionate impact on the young, the sick and the poor."

But councillors were asked to consider the plans separately from the upcoming Anglia Square revamp inquiry, which will also consider the issue of air quality.

Planning officer David Parkin said: "[The area] has a post-industrial feel.

"The main difference between this application and the outline is the internal layout, which has been changed."

He added: "There's no parking associated with the development so it's car free."

And Mr Parkin told councillors the owner of a nearby building was amenable to alterations being made to the structure of his property, to allow for better access to the proposed flats.

Ian Stutely, Labour councillor for Town Close, said: "I don't see any reason to object to this and my objections to Anglia Square are entirely different."

All councillors bar one voted to approve the plans, with Lib Dem Judith Lubbock abstaining.

