Search

Advanced search

'Like Fast and Furious' - neighbours' fury at city car park boy racers

PUBLISHED: 12:19 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 04 February 2020

Magdalen Street car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant/Google

Magdalen Street car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant/Google

Archant

People living near a city car park have said a group of "adrenaline junkies" are making their lives hell with loud music and even louder cars.

Families living close to Magdalen car park on St Saviours Lane in Norwich said their neighbourhood was constantly disrupted by a large group of drivers who gather beneath the Magdalen Street Flyover in the evening.

Neighbours said once convened, the group then raced around the car park and surrounding streets and played loud music - sometimes into the early hours of the morning.

And now they have called on the local authorities to do more to curb the disruption, which they said was "like Fast and Furious".

Julie Ross, 62, of Blackfriars, said: "It is a nightmare. The group will generally gather around tea time and stay there throughout the evening. They have loud boom boxes and race around the car park and streets.

"It is like they are trying to recreate Fast and Furious and it is just so loud - it makes it impossible for anybody to get to sleep, particularly my neighbour, who has children."

Dr Ross said the incidents had frequently been reported to both Norwich City Council and Norfolk Constabulary and that it was making their lives a misery.

She added: "The only way I can think of to stop it would be to put speed bumps around the streets and barriers at the entrance to the car park. The noise sometimes goes as late as two in the morning."

Gareth Palmer, 33, also of Blackfrairs, said: "It is definitely annoying, you constantly hear the noise of revving engines and loud exhausts. I do appreciate that I live in the city centre so there will always be noise but you don't expect it to be that loud."

Grahame Lees, 81, of St Saviours Lane, said: "I really don't know what they are doing - they will arrive in the early evening and then just drive loops around the streets. It is only really loud when they go racing around the corners though.

"But from a certain point of view, when I moved in I knew I was moving near to a car park, so expected a certain level of noise from cars. It doesn't really cause me a terrible amount of nuisance."

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: "We have received sporadic reports of anti-social behaviour involving vehicles in the Magdalen Street car park over recent months. Following a small number of calls over the weekend, officers attended and gave words of advice.

You may also want to watch:

"Officers will be speaking to residents in the area over the coming weeks in order to get a clear idea of the issues and we will be working with the Roads and Armed Policing Team to identify anyone committing offences. Anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour in the area should contact police on 101 in order for officers to respond promptly."

A spokesman for Norwich City Council said: ""The use of council car parks for nuisance night-time vehicle activity such as racing is unacceptable. This type of activity is extremely dangerous and the people responsible are putting the safety of residents and themselves at risk.

"Any concerns from local residents about noise and anti-social behaviour are taken very seriously and we will work with the Police to try and find those responsible.

"Residents are encouraged to report such activity directly to the police by calling 101 at the time of the incident for them to investigate."

Most Read

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Distressed’ 79-year-old faced paying £100 after parking for five minutes

Gavin Thorne was fined £100 for stopping for 12 minutes in an Attleborough car park. Picture: Gavin Thorne

Family evicted after sex attacker fled to Spain

Peter Futter. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Man who died after Mercedes crashed into tree is named

Dumitru Togoe, 43, died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

500m exclusion zone to protect residents from neighbour from Hell

Russell George has been ordered not to go within 500m of his former home at Old Nelson Street in Lowestoft Photo: Clare Bogan

Most Read

‘Neighbour from hell’ may be forced to sell home

Russell George, described by his neighbours as ‘the worst neighbour in the country’, could be forced by Norwich Crown Court to sell his house and move. Photo: Archant

Nurse caught cocaine-driving keeps job

Bethany Oughton tested positive for a cocaine derivative while driving. Photo: Archant

This famous floating bar and restaurant could be yours for £165,000

Captain Ton Brouwer has put the Albatros in Wells up for sale. Picture: Archant

School shut after heating system fails

North Elmham CE VA Primary School is closed after its heating system failed. Picture: Archant

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

‘Underperforming’ town shop to close

Staff working in McColl’s, Aylsham were told of the news on January 27 that the store would cease trading just two months later. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Is this award-winning restaurant on the Norfolk coast worth travelling for?

Slow cooked thyme-roasted belly of pork at SW1 in Gorleston Credit: James Randle

Thieves raid cemetery grounds and steal £3000 equipment

Thieves broke into Bacton Road cemetery and leaded lattice windows in the old chapel were broken. Picture shows the chapel. Picture: NWTC

Opinion: Sad to see Norfolk in the headlines for the wrong reasons

Winchester Tower's entrance covered in heart-shaped messages of support. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24