Search

Advanced search

Campaigners claim archives decision shows 'contempt for North East Suffolk'

PUBLISHED: 12:28 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:15 11 September 2019

Campaigners from the Save Our Record Office (SORO) group in Lowestoft are calling for Suffolk County Council to revisit its decision to remove historic archives to Ipswich - just days ahead of a heritage festival. Picture: The SORO group

Campaigners from the Save Our Record Office (SORO) group in Lowestoft are calling for Suffolk County Council to revisit its decision to remove historic archives to Ipswich - just days ahead of a heritage festival. Picture: The SORO group

Copyright 2009

Campaigners are calling on a county council to revisit its decision to remove historic archives from Lowestoft Record Office.

It comes days ahead of a heritage festival in which Lowestoft has now twice proved themselves to be county leaders.

Bob Collis, chairman of the Save Our Record Office (SORO) group, said: "The Lowestoft Heritage Open Days (HODs) event has more than twice the number of events than our county town of Ipswich, and more registered events than anywhere else in Suffolk.

"Yet against this amazing backdrop of positive, proactive heritage work, our county council seems hell-bent on removing our unique local archives to 'The Hold' in Ipswich, meaning a 45-mile drive down the A12 or a £20 train journey for anyone who wants to see them."

The council is continuing to press ahead with the proposed changes to the service citing National Archives advice, falling visitor numbers and flooding risks at the Lowestoft site.

Mr Collis said: "Despite widespread objections to the plan, including a 7,400 signature petition, opposition from three Suffolk town councils and Waveney MP Peter Aldous, the council seem determined to rip the archival heritage heart out of this town.

"This decision is flying in the face of democracy and common sense.

"It should be overturned immediately.

"It is yet another example of the contempt our county council has for North East Suffolk."

Lowestoft has made the national top 10 towns and cities with the highest number of registered Heritage Open Days sites and events - more than 80 - being held over 10 days from September 13, opposed to 34 for Ipswich.

Paul West, the county council's cabinet member with responsibility for Heritage, said: "The countywide activity plan which forms part of The Hold project enables us to provide a wide variety of free events, talks and workshops, some of which can be seen at the upcoming Heritage Open Days.

"We have worked closely with senior archivists to identify all material which can continue to safely be housed in Lowestoft, meaning that many of the most well-used collections will continue to be accessed in Lowestoft.

"Vulnerable collections will move to the bespoke facilities at The Hold, where they will receive the best possible care to ensure their long-term preservation, to ensure people of Suffolk and visitors to the county can continue to discover and enjoy Suffolk's heritage for generations to come."

Most Read

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Appeal launched to bring body of ‘sweet boy with a big heart’ back home after fatal crash

Dorin Melnic, who died in a car crash at South Raynham in Norfolk. Picture: Courtesty of Ludmila Corcinschi

Business owner chosen to fight for Norman Lamb MP’s seat

Karen Ward, Liberal Democrat prospective parliamentary candidate for north Norfolk, with Sir Norman Lamb MP. Photo: North Norfolk Liberal Democrats

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk pub scoops AA culinary excellence award

The AA have awarded the Marsham Arms, a restaurant come hotel, one rosette out of five after a recent visit. PictureL Colin Finch

Man accused of Norwich murder refuses to leave cell to appear in court

James Greene, who died at Dolphin Grove in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk police

It was named one of the best destination pubs in the UK, but is it worth travelling for?

Buck beef burger and 14-hour braised belly of pork Credit: James Randle

Man threatens to kill police officers after being arrested in Norwich

File photo. Simon Dade was arrested in Gentleman's Walk in Norwich. Picture Simon Finlay.

Town’s high street store to be turned into flats

Watton High Street. Picture: Marc Betts
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists