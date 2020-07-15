Major refurbishment work completed on seafront toilets

Toilets on a popular promenade have reopened after refurbishment works were completed.

Major works started on the public toilets on Lowestoft seafront on Monday, May 18 .

With East Suffolk Council carrying out the works to the Jubilee North facilities below the Pagoda-style shelter on Lowestoft promenade, the seafront toilets reopened at the weekend.

New sensor taps and antimicrobial copper touchpoints have been installed, along with brand new toilets, sinks and floors. Energy efficient lighting and water saving equipment, which will conserve an estimated 150,000 litres of water per year, also features in the refurbishment.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: “Due to their location, these toilets were very well used and had begun to look a little tired.

“Therefore, we were pleased to be able to invest in providing these improvements which has resulted in modern and energy efficient facilities.

“A lot of work has been carried out, including adding new infection control additions, such as removing the handles from the entrance door, installing new sensor taps and antimicrobial copper touchpoints throughout to ensure it is as safe as possible for the public to use these facilities at all times.

“Going forward, this refurbishment represents the high standards that the council will aim to meet in future refurbishments to deliver safe, modern and energy efficient facilities.”