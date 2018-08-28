Search

Advanced search

Lowestoft Record Office decision-making process to be debated

PUBLISHED: 14:54 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:54 23 November 2018

Lowestoft library and record office. Picture: Nick Butcher

Lowestoft library and record office. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

Two town councils have expressed concerns over the removal of historic archives from Lowestoft Record Office and changes to the service.

It comes as the Lowestoft Record Office decision-making process is debated at a meeting of Suffolk County Council’s scrutiny committee at Riverside, in Lowestoft, next Thursday, November 29.

With members of the Save Our Record Office (SORO) group in Lowestoft campaigning against the transfer of the archives from the record office to the £20m heritage centre in Ipswich called The Hold, the campaigners have also ran its own independent community consultation document.

Earlier this month, Suffolk County Council’s online consultation concluded, and Paul West, Suffolk’s cabinet member with responsibility for Heritage, said: “The feedback received is already helping us shape the future of the service in Lowestoft.”

The consultation received strong reaction from Beccles Town Council, who “unanimously decided that as the document does not consult on the issues that the council is concerned about it will not be responding to the questions within the consultation.”

Similar sentiments were shared by Lowestoft Town Council, who said: “We consider that plans for changes in managing the record office service have been rolled out without due regard to the importance of the heritage of Lowestoft, with the danger of causing a great disservice to the existing population and future generations.

“The council wishes to place on record that it does not consider that it has been actively and meaningfully engaged with, before or as part of, this consultation process and strongly objects to any statements made to the contrary.”

Chairman of the SORO group, Bob Collis, said: “Considering this Ipswich-based HLF-funded project is supposed to have county-wide benefits, it has thus far only succeeded in stirring up a hornet’s nest of anger and resentment in north east Suffolk.”

Cllr West said: “We want to see a thriving archive service for north east Suffolk, with a focus on reaching new audiences.

“Our aim is to secure the long term future of our precious archives and heritage, but we recognise the importance of keeping the most well-used collections locally available.

“We are working with senior archivists to help achieve this and we are pleased that a staffed Record Office service will continue to operate from the library building in Lowestoft.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated Public told to avoid Norwich road after man seen ‘making threats’

Bluebell Road in Norwich was closed for several hours while police investigated an incident. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Body found in North Walsham believed to be that of missing man

A man's body was found in a field on the outskirts of North Walsham. Picture: David Bale

Video US huntress sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Revealed: The winners of the Norfolk Business Awards 2018, hosted by Katherine Ryan

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Ciaran Nelson of Anglian Water who presented the Outstanding Achievement Award to Norwich Research Park. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Katherine Ryan reveals what comedians really think of Norfolk

Comedian Katherine Ryan hosting the Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video ‘Get to the back of the house in case anything blows up’: Man arrested after Norwich bomb threat

A specialist dog handler has been brought in while police investigate an incident on Bluebell Road in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Video Steak and lobster restaurant opens its doors in Norwich

Bourgee owners Mark Baumann and James Welling with a steak and lobster board Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Body found in North Walsham believed to be that of missing man

A man's body was found in a field on the outskirts of North Walsham. Picture: David Bale

Driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing a crash which killed him and a workmate

Riki Boughen was the passenger in a Ford Transit van which collided with a coach on the A47. Picture: Rachel Rostron

Katherine Ryan reveals what comedians really think of Norfolk

Comedian Katherine Ryan hosting the Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast