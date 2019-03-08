Petition lodged to stop loud music events in city centre venues

Lynn Lockhart and Matt Edwards delivering a petition about noise from Norwich venues at City Hall. Picture: David Hannant Archant

Almost 100 city dwellers have signed a petition calling for an end to entertainment venues hosting loud music events in residential areas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lynn Lockhart and Matt Edwards delivering a petition about noise from Norwich venues at City Hall. Picture: David Hannant Lynn Lockhart and Matt Edwards delivering a petition about noise from Norwich venues at City Hall. Picture: David Hannant

Led by Lynn Lockhart, who lives on Maidestone Road in Norwich, the petition is urging Norwich City Council's licensing team to refuse any applications to license venues near residential areas.

The petition also calls for a stop to temporary events notices (TEN) for existing venues for outdoor music events.

It comes after an event, granted under a TEN, at the Rooftop Gardens on Rose Lane over the early May bank holiday prompted several complaints about noise.

Ms Lockhart, 68, who has lived in the area for six years, said: "What the venues do not understand is because of the way the buildings are the sound reverberates into our homes. We can have double glazed windows closed and still not hear our televisions over it.

"This is a residential area and it is continuing to grow, with a new development on the way at St Anne's Quarter."

While also being close to venues such as the Rooftop Gardens, the homes neighbour Prince of Wales Road - however Ms Lockhart does not consider this to be the problem.

She added: "[The residents] like Prince of Wales Road as all the clubs and bars are in one place, which is a brilliant idea as the police can keep up with it easier, but I'm worried it is beginning to spill over into the residential area.

"We feel it has been a 'mission creep' situation, where venues have been given licences and have gradually pushed the limits further and further."

You may also want to watch:

Matt Edwards, a 31-year-old bus driver who lives in the same building, added: "Over the bank holiday weekend it felt like there was a rave going on. When the venues have events and you just want to relax, you can't."

Glenn Walker, operations director of the Rooftop Gardens, said: "We are fully aware of the petition and it is a shame it has come to this. It is the first time I have had to deal with something like this.

"We take noise complaints very seriously and always make sure we keep within the rules in everything we do. We will happily talk about the situation with our neighbours going forward.

"We only plan to have two more events this year - including New Year's Eve - but we will just have to wait and see what the council has to say."

Another venue in the area criticised in the petition is the Last Pub Standing on King Street.

Pub general manager Chris Oxbury said: "We want to be good neighbours and add to the area - being part of a local community we would far rather be held in a positive light.

"Whenever we hold events we are mindful to finish ahead of our licensed times, have professional sound engineers on site and always do our very best to limit the impact we have on our neighbours."

Mr Oxbury added that the pub had received few complaints from neighbours and that decibel levels were monitored in 10 separate parts of the premises.

Ms Lockhart has handed the petition to City Hall ahead of a meeting of its licensing committee on Thursday - and before the Wednesday 10am deadline for it to be discussed at the meeting.

A city council spokesman declined to comment on the petition.

A previous statement issued by the council regarding the Rooftop Gardens said: "We have met with the owners and are working closely with them to reduce potential noise disturbances in future and will continue to monitor the situation and ensure licensing conditions are met."