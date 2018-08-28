Search

Lorry floats banned from Norwich’s Lord Mayor’s Procession - to cut pollution

PUBLISHED: 12:33 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 26 January 2019

The Lord Mayors Procession 2018. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Lorries will be banned from being floats in Norwich’s Lord Mayor’s Procession this year - because council bosses want to make the event more environmentally friendly.

Concerns over pollution from vehicles has prompted Norwich City Council to announce no diesel or petrol vehicles will be able to take part in the parade.

It marks a major change for the celebration, which has traditionally seen HGVs turned into floats from which colourful characters wave at the crowds.

But council bosses have decided to ban slow-moving petrol and diesel engines to reduce the environmental impact - and are urging the public to come up with alternative transport for their entries.

They have suggested people might want to use electric vehicles or get along on bicycles, roller-sktaes, rickshaws or pedal-powered floats to travel along the one-mile route.

Council bosses say it will be the first traditional carnival of its type to ban petrol and diesel engines, with this year’s event having the theme of ‘love the world around you’.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “We want to make sure all of our events, which are enjoyed by thousands of people in the city each year, are run as sustainably as possible, and this is an important step in this journey.

“I am looking forward to seeing lots of innovative and exciting entries in this year’s Lord Mayor’s Procession.

“The theme is about celebrating our wonderful world, as well as highlighting the small changes we can all make to look after it.”

Last year’s procession saw 14 lorries and 25 smaller vehicles travel the route, which goes from Newmarket Road to St Martins at Palace Plain via St Stephens, Castle Meadow and Tombland.

The council is contacting the organisations which have had such floats in previous years to tell them about the new ban.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, July 6, as part of the Lord Mayor’s Celebration weekend, which will run from Friday. July 5 to Sunday, July 7.

Applications to take part in the procession - the biggest event on the city’s civic calendar - will open on Friday, February 1.

The online entry form and guidance notes will be available from this date at www.norwich.gov.uk/LMP, with a closing date for applications of Friday, June 14.

What do you think of the decision? Let us know below or email dan.grimmer@archant.co.uk

